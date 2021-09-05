Nebraska fans celebrate largest family reunion in Lincoln: 'I love being back in the stadium'

The Husker players felt the energy in the building the second they stepped on the field. Kickoff specialist Brendan Franke called the Huskers’ tunnel walk “insane” and “possibly my favorite thing I’ve ever done." Chancellor Brewington called the crowd “awesome” and said it lived up to all the stories his teammates told him.

Sevion Morrison could feel the energy rise as the Huskers moved closer to the goal line. And when he broke the plane on both of his touchdowns, “It’s just nothing but a sea of red,” Morrison said. “And they’re cheering for you. It feels good.”

Nebraska’s red wave extended to the top of the stadium, to the seats reserved for the Huskers’ most loyal fans. In section 601, where nobody checks your ticket or credential and a few rows separate your head from the clouds, fans have a better view of the Lincoln skyline than they do of the players. The crowd’s roars sound like echoes by the time they travel the few hundred feet required to reach the peak. And you’re more likely to catch a touchdown balloon than a glimpse of campus royalty up there.