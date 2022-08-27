Nebraska fans take over Aviva Stadium for season opener against Northwestern

DUBLIN — The foam hat got a few looks — and a few more questions. What’s that?

“It’s corn,” David Mizerek said of the yellow cob topping his head at breakfast. “Cornhuskers. It’s definitely getting a lot of attention.”

The props came out on Saturday, as Nebraska’s sea of red, moving to and fro in this friendly nation for a week, took over one more spot of green — this time the forest-colored seats at Aviva Stadium, which hosted the Huskers’ season-opening game against Northwestern. By foot, bus, tram and the boxy green train — known as Dublin Area Rapid Transit — Husker Nation arrived at its final destination for the week.

Football. The American version.

“OFFICIAL MATCH PROGRAM!” bellowed an Irish vendor on Lansdowne Road. Other venders sold the long, striped scarves usually worn by soccer fans. And plenty of those — the Dublin natives here to check out a Big Ten game — showed up wearing their favorite team’s jersey for the game. Liverpool. Everton. Manchester United. Others wore NFL jerseys — the Rams, Cowboys and 49ers were popular there — in solidarity with the sport.

Little of that from Husker fans. They packed their favorite gear in red, including Roxanne Rowley, who wore a “Lucky Game Shirt” as she walked in an Aviva Stadium concourse.

A 26-year Grand Island resident, Rowley arrived Tuesday, got on a tour bus with her sister and two more family members, and spent days in Dingle. Then a trip to Limerick. Finally, to Dublin, for the Friday pep rally and the game.

“It’s an emotional experience,” Rowley said. “It brings tears to my eyes just to see even Northwestern here. Everybody’s so friendly — wishing each other good luck. No matter how the game turns out, I think we’re all going to see a really good game.”

And, for awhile on Saturday, free food and beer in the stadium when its Wi-Fi went down. Consider a final perk of a trip that 10,000 Nebraska fans took across the Atlantic Ocean.

They arrived over the last week, fanning out to spots all over the Emerald Isle, peeking in old castles, standing on breezy coasts, sitting in a tour bus wending its way on narrow country roads. By Thursday, almost all of them had descended on Dublin and fanned into what might be termed the quaintest imaginable city that had more one million people.

Big Red Nation filed through museums for Irish history, lingered in gift shops, cut into fish filets the size of a plate, remembered to look left for oncoming traffic, hopped on and off tour busses that dominated the main thoroughfare of O’Connell Street, took selfies on bridges over the River Liffey, and drank pints — so many pints — of Guinness.

If Husker fans blended into Dublin’s vibrant tourist scene early in the week, they donned their Nebraska gear by Friday afternoon, jamming into an afternoon pep rally at Merrion Square, passing by the Oscar Wilde statue to a patch of green that quickly turned red. The 45-minute pep rally — full of “Go Big Red!” chants and the distinct trombone brassiness of the Cornhusker Marching Band must have sounded like an impromptu rugby match to the locals.

“When we really got it revved up, you could hear the noise echoing off the buildings,” Husker fan David Bell said. Bell was from Nashville, and indicative of a fan group that hailed from spots all over America, not just Nebraska, and saw the trip as a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a football game.

“If we’re not running out of money, let’s spend some of it on this,” Bell said.

Bob Hughes — native of Battle Creek who lived in Millard for decades — made the trip to Dublin months ago. He and his wife Catherine — who grew up in Dublin — moved to Dún Laoghaire to be closer to Catherine’s mom. Two of their sons live in Dublin, too — one of them even pulls pints at a local pub.

For years, Dublin was a second city. Now it’s home, and a good fit, he said, for a Husker football game.

“This place is very welcoming,” Hughes said.

Mizerek, a former UNL student who now lives in West Virginia, agreed.

“There’s a passion for rugby and soccer here, so they definitely understand our passion,” said Mizerek, who keeps on his cell phone a picture of he and his twin sister posing with Scott Frost after the 1998 Orange Bowl.

So many stories like that, and more, flowed in streets and at the pep rally, where fans lingered for a half-hour after the end, buying ice cream and enjoying the perfect Irish weather.

Standing to the side of the stage at the pep rally, a grinning John Anthony counted on Nebraska fans being like this. The CEO of Anthony Travel — who arranged travel for the game and helped organize it — courted the Huskers to play a game in Ireland, which Anthony said embraces opportunities to welcome fans from the United States.

In 2019, former Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos agreed to do it — twice. The 2021 game, when the Huskers were scheduled to play Illinois, got moved stateside due to the COVID pandemic. So Northwestern agreed to give up one of its home games.

The Wildcats may have more decorative elements in Aviva Stadium — and a surprising amount on-field pep — but they brought far fewer fans — around 3,000. Their fans had one team bar in Dublin. Nebraska had three — and one whole side of the stadium bathed in red.