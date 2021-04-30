Nebraska finally breaks ground with new $155 million football facility

LINCOLN — Bill Moos gripped his ceremonial shovel and wore his hard hat shaped like a Husker helmet. Nebraska’s athletic director had planned on the groundbreaking for NU's $155 million football facility happening almost a year earlier — until COVID-19 halted the project.

Friday, the $80 million needed to start the project had been raised, key donors had their pictures taken and Moos, citing his habit of making “lemonades out of lemons” found a positive to the pandemic pause.

“We were able to spend 12 more months fine-tuning this design,” Moos said. “When it’s done, guys, it’ll literally blow people away. It’s the finest of its kind.”

NU must first demolish Ed Weir track before construction, and it won’t open the facility until summer 2023. When completed, Nebraska will be one of four schools, according to football administrator Matt Davison, that have their indoor practice field, locker room, training/eating area and stadium all adjacent to each other. A second phase of the project will include a new academic center and training table for all student-athletes.

“This is going to be a transformational building for all of athletics,” Davison said.

Coach Scott Frost said the building will be “spectacular” upon completion.