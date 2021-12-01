 Skip to main content
Nebraska football adds Georgetown long snapper Brady Weas
Nebraska football adds Georgetown long snapper Brady Weas

LINCOLN — Nebraska football added Georgetown long snapper Brady Weas to its program Wednesday night, as Weas, from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, accepted a preferred walk-on offer.

NU used multiple snappers this season and would like to centralize the role with one player, if possible.

Weas has been on the Huskers’ radar for weeks. NU has three long snappers on its roster currently in Cade Mueller, Cameron Pieper and Camden Witucki.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

