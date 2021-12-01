Nebraska football adds Georgetown long snapper Brady Weas

LINCOLN — Nebraska football added Georgetown long snapper Brady Weas to its program Wednesday night, as Weas, from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, accepted a preferred walk-on offer.
NU used multiple snappers this season and would like to centralize the role with one player, if possible.
Weas has been on the Huskers’ radar for weeks. NU has three long snappers on its roster currently in Cade Mueller, Cameron Pieper and Camden Witucki.
Without God, my loving family, and friends, none of this is possible. Thank you @coach_frost and @TMossbrucker for this opportunity. I am committed to big red nation!!! #GBR pic.twitter.com/zZsgodzexR— Brady Weas (@brady_weas) December 2, 2021
