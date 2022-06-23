Nebraska football adds Northern Iowa to 2024 schedule

LINCOLN — Nebraska football has rounded out its 2024 nonconference schedule with Northern Iowa.

FBSchedules.com first reported the schedule addition on Thursday, and The World-Herald later confirmed.

The scheduling clearinghouse website on Thursday reported it had obtained from UNI a copy of the single-game contract, in which NU will pay the Panthers $600,000 to play in Lincoln on Sept. 14, 2024. The Huskers open their 2024 season with home contests against UTEP (Aug. 31) and Colorado (Sept. 7) in the weeks preceding the Northern Iowa game.

The Huskers and Panthers, a regular in the FCS playoffs, have never played each other. Located in Cedar Falls, Iowa, UNI last played in the state of Nebraska in 1980, when it lost 32-8 at UNO.

Current NU head coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met and became friends while coaching at the school. Current Husker defenders Chris Kolarevic and Omar Brown also recently played for UNI, a member of the FCS Missouri Valley Conference.

Presuming Big Ten teams remain at three nonconference games in their next television contract, Nebraska doesn't have a hole in its upcoming nonconference slate until 2027.

The future nonconference schedules:

2023

at Colorado

vs. Northern Illinois

vs. Louisiana Tech

2024

vs. UTEP

vs. Colorado

vs. Northern Iowa

2025

vs. Akron

at Cincinnati

vs. Louisiana-Monroe

2026

vs. Ohio

vs. Tennessee

vs. North Dakota

