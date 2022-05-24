Nebraska football adds Taylor McDaniel as new director of recruiting

LINCOLN — According to her post on Twitter, Taylor McDaniel is Nebraska football’s newest director of recruiting.

McDaniel had previously served as the on-campus recruiting director at Tennessee in 2021. She held the same position at Kansas State for four months in 2022 before heading to Nebraska. McDaniel worked as a recruiting and operations intern at Arkansas State while she attended school there. McDaniel graduated from Arkansas State in 2020 with a degree in biology.

McDaniel fills one of the two open positions that Nebraska advertised under new Senior Director of Player Personnel Vince Guinta, who told reporters in April he wanted to beef up the recruiting staff.

McDaniel's role, according to Guinta's description in April, is to "get the consistent message and story out" about Nebraska football, "whether that be the process of what we do on visit, the places that we go and the mechanics of recruiting." The director of recruiting works NU's marketing and social media staff to create the best experience possible.

Another open job, the director of on-campus recruiting, Guinta said, will strive "to make the recruiting experience here at Nebraska as elite as it can be, whether that be on the experiences they have here on a visit (or) leading up to the visit."

"There's much more than goes into having (a recruit) here six hours," Guinta said. "That can take 30 or 40 hours to plan. With all the events and the traffic we get here as a program, that's something that will keep a person busy year-round."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.