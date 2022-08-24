Nebraska football announces 2022 Blackshirts

DUBLIN, Ireland - Nine Nebraska football players have earned Blackshirts, awarded Wednesday afternoon before the Huskers' first practice near Aviva Stadium.
Nine defensive players earned the coveted jersey ahead of the Huskers' season opener on Saturday against Northwestern in Dublin.
Defensive linemen Ty Robinson and Colton Feist, edge rushers Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor, inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, corner Quinton Newsome and safeties Myles Farmer and Marques Buford earned the shirts, which historically have denoted the top, starting defenders on the team.
NU coaches chose not to award the Blackshirts to any transfer who has yet to appear in a Husker game, which left players like Ochaun Mathis and Tommi Hill waiting at least one more week. Nebraska also did not award a Blackshirt at nickel, where Isaac Gifford, Chris Kolarevic and Javin Wright are still battling for playing time.
The 2022 Blackshirts
» Garrett Nelson, edge rusher, junior
» Caleb Tannor, edge rusher, senior
» Nick Henrich, linebacker, sophomore
» Luke Reimer, linebacker, junior
» Marques Buford, defensive back, sophomore
» Myles Farmer, defensive back, sophomore
» Quinton Newsome, defensive back, junior
» Ty Robinson, defensive lineman, sophomore
» Colton Feist, defensive lineman, junior
The 2022 Nebraska football schedule
Northwestern Wildcats
When: Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m. CST
Where: Dublin, Ireland
TV: FOX
2021 record: 3-9, 1-8 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 9-6
Last meeting: Nebraska won 56-7 (Oct. 2, 2021)
GRAPHIC BY JOSIE WHELAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Dakota Fighting Hawks
When: Sept. 3, 2:30 p.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: BTN
2021 record: 5-6, 3-5 Missouri Valley
Nebraska's record against: 1-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 33-0 (Sept. 23, 1961)
GRAPHIC BY JOSIE WHELAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern Eagles
When: Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: FS1
2021 record: 3-9, 2-6 Sun Belt
Nebraska's record against: Never played
GRAPHIC BY JOSIE WHELAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Oklahoma Sooners
When: Sept. 17, 11 a.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: FOX
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big 12
Nebraska's record against: 38-46-3
Last meeting: Oklahoma won 23-16 (Sept. 18, 2021)
GRAPHIC BY JOSIE WHELAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana Hoosiers
When: Oct. 1, 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CST
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: TBD
2021 record: 2-10, 0-9 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 8-10-3
Last meeting: Indiana won 38-31 (Oct. 26, 2019)
GRAPHIC BY JOSIE WHELAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
When: Oct. 7, 6 p.m. CST
Where: Piscataway, New Jersey
TV: FS1
2021 record: 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-0
Last meeting: Nebraska won 28-21 (Sept. 18, 2020)
GRAPHIC BY JOSIE WHELAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue Boilermakers
When: Oct. 15
Where: West Lafayette, Indiana
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 5-5
Last meeting: Purdue won 28-23 (Oct. 30, 2021)
GRAPHIC BY JOSIE WHELAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois Fighting Illini
When: Oct. 29
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 5-7, 4-5 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 13-5-1
Last meeting: Illinois won 30-22 (Aug. 28, 2021)
GRAPHIC BY JOSIE WHELAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Minnesota Golden Gophers
When: Nov. 5
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 25-35-2
Last meeting: Minnesota won 30-23 (Oct. 16, 2021)
GRAPHIC BY JOSIE WHELAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan Wolverines
When: Nov. 12
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan
2021 record: 11-1, 8-1 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-6-1
Last meeting: Michigan won 32-29 (Oct. 9, 2021)
GRAPHIC BY JOSIE WHELAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin Badgers
When: Nov. 19
Where: Lincoln, Nebraska
2021 record: 8-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 4-11
Last meeting: Wisconsin won 35-28 (Nov. 20, 2021)
GRAPHIC BY JOSIE WHELAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa Hawkeyes
When: Nov. 25, 3 p.m. CST
Where: Iowa City, Iowa
TV: BTN
2021 record: 10-2, 7-2 Big Ten
Nebraska's record against: 29-20-3
Last meeting: Iowa won 28-21 (Nov. 26, 2021)
GRAPHIC BY JOSIE WHELAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!