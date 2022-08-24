 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOOTBALL

Nebraska football announces 2022 Blackshirts

DUBLIN, Ireland - Nine Nebraska football players have earned Blackshirts, awarded Wednesday afternoon before the Huskers' first practice near Aviva Stadium.

Nine defensive players earned the coveted jersey ahead of the Huskers' season opener on Saturday against Northwestern in Dublin. 

Defensive linemen Ty Robinson and Colton Feist, edge rushers Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor, inside linebackers Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich, corner Quinton Newsome and safeties Myles Farmer and Marques Buford earned the shirts, which historically have denoted the top, starting defenders on the team.

NU coaches chose not to award the Blackshirts to any transfer who has yet to appear in a Husker game, which left players like Ochaun Mathis and Tommi Hill waiting at least one more week. Nebraska also did not award a Blackshirt at nickel, where Isaac Gifford, Chris Kolarevic and Javin Wright are still battling for playing time.

The 2022 Blackshirts

» Garrett Nelson, edge rusher, junior

» Caleb Tannor, edge rusher, senior

» Nick Henrich, linebacker, sophomore

» Luke Reimer, linebacker, junior

» Marques Buford, defensive back, sophomore

» Myles Farmer, defensive back, sophomore

» Quinton Newsome, defensive back, junior

» Ty Robinson, defensive lineman, sophomore

» Colton Feist, defensive lineman, junior

