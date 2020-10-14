Nebraska football coach Scott Frost took $166,667 salary reduction due to pandemic

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost took a $166,667 reduction in his annual $5 million salary. That figure appeared in a USA Today database of college football coaches' salaries and was confirmed Wednesday by Nebraska.
The reduction represents 3.3% of Frost's annual salary and falls in line with the four-month, 10% reduction all NU athletic department employees faced if they weren't among the more than 50 employees furloughed for those months.
Frost makes $416,666.67 per month. A 10% reduction of that amount over four months equals $166,667. Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos announced those reductions in August.
In June, Frost and men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg voluntarily forfeited a portion of their salaries to help out the athletic department during a major pandemic-fueled budget crunch. It's not clear what those donation amounts were.
“These are difficult times across our country and in college athletics, and Nebraska athletics is not immune to the financial crunch,” Frost said this summer. “This athletic department has been so important to my family for several decades. Before I ever played or coached here, I was a Nebraska Cornhusker fan first. I wanted to do my small part to help ensure our athletic department and all of our teams have the necessary resources to compete for championships moving forward.”
Moos has enacted multiple budget-cutting measures during the pandemic to address the $100 million shortfall caused by the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA men's basketball tournament and the Big Ten not allowing fans to attend football games this fall.
Nebraska laid off workers in late June, then in August came the broader reductions in salaries and the workforce. It also temporarily closed its athletic department cafeteria, though that has since reopened for the Husker football team, which is the only NU team playing before Thanksgiving.
According to the USA Today database, more than 50 college football coaches — including Frank Solich at Ohio — took salary reductions in this contract year due to the pandemic.
The largest is Florida State coach Mike Norvell, who lost $468,750 in pay. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst ($318,750) and Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck ($318, 320) led the way in the Big Ten, where at least 10 of the coaches took pay cuts. Northwestern, as a private school, does not have to report salary data.
