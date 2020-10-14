Nebraska football coach Scott Frost took $166,667 salary reduction due to pandemic

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost took a $166,667 reduction in his annual $5 million salary. That figure appeared in a USA Today database of college football coaches' salaries and was confirmed Wednesday by Nebraska.

The reduction represents 3.3% of Frost's annual salary and falls in line with the four-month, 10% reduction all NU athletic department employees faced if they weren't among the more than 50 employees furloughed for those months.

Frost makes $416,666.67 per month. A 10% reduction of that amount over four months equals $166,667. Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos announced those reductions in August.

In June, Frost and men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg voluntarily forfeited a portion of their salaries to help out the athletic department during a major pandemic-fueled budget crunch. It's not clear what those donation amounts were.

