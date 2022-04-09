Nebraska football documentary to hit theaters in May

A new documentary focusing on the Nebraska football program from 1993 to 1997 is set to hit theaters in the middle of May.

The trailer for “Day by Day: The Rise” features well-known Nebraska figures such as Tom Osborne, Trev Alberts, Tommie Frazier and so many more. But it’s not just limited to Nebraska players and coaches. Also featured is former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer, Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden and Archie and Peyton Manning.

Producers of the documentary include Justin LePera, Mark Brungardt and Josh Davis.

The movie can first be viewed on Friday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. at The Rococo Theater. The movie will be shown again later that evening and twice on Saturday, May 14.

Tickets are on sale now at daybydaymovie.com.

