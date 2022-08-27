Nebraska football falls to Northwestern in season opener in Dublin

DUBLIN — Defenders grasped at air. The offense gasped in the clutch. And a golden opportunity to make a statement in the season opener slipped away for Nebraska on the Emerald Isle.

Northwestern bowled over the Blackshirts for 527 yards of total offense and the pair of critical four-quarter interceptions sealed yet another gut punch for the Huskers in a 31-28 loss Saturday inside Aviva Stadium.

Quarterback Casey Thompson completed 25 of 42 passes for 355 yards in what was the best aerial performance for a Big Red QB in their debut but the outcome was all too familiar as the fifth season under coach Scott Frost began with more disappointment. NU drops to 5-21 in one-score games after losing eight such affairs last year.

The deciding touchdown came early in the fourth quarter on an Evan Hull four-yard run. Nebraska had three chances to respond but went punt, punt, interceptions — the clinching moment came on a tipped ball that landed in the arms of Northwestern defender Xander Mueller.

But a pot full of mistakes set up the gut-punch finish. The first half alone saw a fumble in the red zone, multiple questionable return decisions, a nonexistent pass rush and too many arm tackles. Various key Nebraska defenders and tight end Travis Vokolek rotated in and out with minor injuries.

Running back Anthony Grant finished with 101 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries while receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda added four grabs for 120 yards and a score on a day the offense started hot but wilted late as it rolled up 466 total yards.

Big Red started the second half as torridly as it did the first by forcing a punt and scoring a touchdown. Thompson provided the highlight of the game on an 11-second scramble in which he moved left, faked back right, kept his footing and threw a rainbow completion to Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda for 57 yards. A Wildcats pass-interference penalty on an ensuing third-and-16 situation set up running back Grant for a 2-yard scoring plunge.

NU quickly extended to 28-17 soon after. Northwestern rusher Cam Porter broke free for a 21-yard run but fumbled on a big hit by safety Marques Buford that linebacker Caleb Tannor recovered. Two plays later, Grant pulled away for a 46-yard run to paydirt.

Nebraska tried an onside kick after that that Northwestern recovered and promptly drove down the field in five plays to cut the deficit to 28-24. Porter took a direct snap and scored from three yards out. The sides exchanged punts for the rest of the frame as FOX television cameras showed fans crafting a “beer snake” with cups that stretched across an entire section.

Momentum appeared to tilt back to the Huskers early in the fourth when Northwestern missed wide right on a 36-yard field-goal try. But NU committed its first turnover moments later when Thompson missed wide to Oliver Martin and defensive back Cameron Mitchell intercepted the pass and brought it back near midfield.

Northwestern rolled from there against a gassed group of Blackshirts — Evan Hull ran for gains of 12, 16 and 4 yards on consecutive carries to reach the end zone and put the “home” team back up 31-28.

It was far from a flawless first 30 minutes for Big Red. A 13-play, 82-yard drive by Northwestern — including a fourth-and-1 QB sneak from its own 39 — led to the go-ahead score as the beer and food flowed without cost inside Aviva Stadium because of an Internet issue.

Thompson and Nebraska’s cavalcade of transfers still made their presence known early as the Huskers overcame a turnover and shaky defense to lead for most of the opening half. Thompson completed 17 of 24 passes for 223 yards while passing for a touchdown and running for another. The ground game was less effective — 48 yards on 16 carries (3.0 per tote) — with starter Anthony Grant leading with 29 yards on 10 attempts.

Nebraska’s new-look offense was masterful on its opening drive in an eight-play, 75-yard scoring march pepped with contributions from offseason additions. Thompson completed 5 of 6 attempts on the possession — four to newcomers Trey Palmer, Marcus Washington and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda for 59 yards — including a 32-yard deep ball to Garcia-Castaneda down the far sideline for a touchdown.

The Blackshirts limited Northwestern to a pair of first downs on the initial Wildcat drive before a false start fizzled the trek for Chicago’s team.

Northwestern responded with a punt that pinned the Huskers at their own 1-yard line and led to a Big Red three and out. New punter Brian Buschini countered by uncorking a 47-yarder of his own.

The Wildcats then put together nine plays across 35 yards and got on the board with a 35-yard field goal. New defensive line starter Colton Feist laid down a pair of hard hits while Chris Kolarevic blew up a short pass for a two-yard loss.

Nebraska earned some cushion from there, crafting a 14-play, 80-yard trek capped by a 1-yard Thompson touchdown run on third and goal. Thompson again was active, completing 5 of 6 attempts while Grant carried five times for 14 yards and added at 16-yard catch-and-run.

A bust in the secondary on the ensuing Northwestern drive resulted in a wide-open Raymond Niro for a 41-yard touchdown catch over the middle early in the second quarter.

Then — adversity. Nebraska again moved downfield, with Thompson again finding Garcia-Castaneda on a deep ball for 24 yards. But the receiver was ruled to have fumbled from there — video review appeared inconclusive at best – with the ball ripped away by Northwestern linebacker Greyson Metz.

Nebraska had one final chance before halftime but kicker Brendan Franke’s 56-yard attempt — which appeared to have the distance — was wide right.​