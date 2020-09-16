Nebraska football is back after Big Ten votes to start football season in October

"Great day to be a Husker," Clare said.

Sen. Ben Sasse, who exhorted the Big Ten COP/C before its initial decision to play football, said the presidents, chancellors and return to competition task force "deserve credit for reevaluating and concluding that we can responsibly bring back football."

Coupled with the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department’s increased allowance for 30,000 people in outdoor venues, it seemed clear NU was preparing for the possibility of hosting at least one game — with fans — this fall.Frost, in a Sept. 6 interview with The World-Herald, said he could have his team ready in three weeks. In accordance with NCAA rules, NU has been practicing multiple times per week — in only helmets — to stay fresh in case fall football was back on the table.

As the autumn leaves trees turn colors, it will be. And Frost, criticized harshly in mid-August for expressing a desire to play, kept battling for his team.

“All I really want to say about it is, if I get criticized for fighting for my kids and wanting to play football, I’m OK with getting criticized,” Frost said.