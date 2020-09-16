Nebraska football is back after Big Ten votes to start football season in October

LINCOLN — Nebraska football is back. So is the rest of the Big Ten after the Big Ten council of presidents and chancellors voted to restart the season, with a target date of Oct. 23/ 24.
The league announced its decision Wednesday. The vote was unanimous, and all of the 14 teams will resume play roughly 40 days from now. The decision allows teams to move from the 12 hours of preparation they’re currently in to 20 hours of prep, including padded practices. All Big Ten teams — including six that dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday — will now be eligible for the poll again once a schedule is in place. Because of the October start, home games are far likelier than they would have been had the league aimed for a January 2021 restart.
The decision comes more than one month after the Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone all fall sports, including football. At the time of the decision, Commissioner Kevin Warren cited too many medical uncertainties, and the amateur status of student-athletes, as driving factors in the decision. Shortly after the Big Ten voted to postpone, the Pac-12 followed suit. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC did not postpone their seasons.
What’s changed? The availability of daily, rapid response, on-site antigen testing. Players will be tested before practice and games, and the positivity threshold must remain below 5% on the team, or schools will have to halt activities for seven days. The testing begins Sept. 30.
The other factor holding back the Big Ten the first time — concerns over enlarged hearts from athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 — will be addressed through significant protocols. According to the Big Ten release, all COVID-19 positive student-athletes will have to undergo comprehensive cardiac testing to include labs and biomarkers, ECG, Echocardiogram and a Cardiac MRI. Following cardiac evaluation, student-athletes must receive clearance from a cardiologist designated by the university for the primary purpose of cardiac clearance for COVID-19 positive student-athletes.
The earliest a football player could return after a COVID-19 positive test would be 21 days.
“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” said Ohio State team doctor Dr. Jim Borchers, Head Team Physician, co-chair of the Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee. “The data we are going to collect from testing and the cardiac registry will provide major contributions for all 14 Big Ten institutions as they study COVID-19 and attempt to mitigate the spread of the disease among wider communities.”
In the days after the Big Ten’s decision two league schools — Nebraska and Ohio State — publicly pushed back on the vote. Both, in the face of national media criticism, attempted to lobby for crafting and playing their own schedules. The Big Ten wouldn’t allow it. So parents and players at both schools got vocal.
At OSU, one parent led a protest at Big Ten headquarters in Chicago, and a player — Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields — launched an online petition, signed by hundreds of thousands, asking to play this fall. OSU coach Ryan Day, whose team was ranked No. 2 in the preseason Associated Press poll, has been consistently vocal in his desire to play.
At NU, a group of Husker parents wrote a letter and secured a lawyer — Mike Flood, who is running this fall for election to the Nebraska Legislature — to pursue legal action against the Big Ten. Players sued for more information — forcing the Big Ten to disclose the numerical result of the vote — while, on Friday, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said in a three-page letter to the league that the Big Ten may be out of compliance with the Nebraska Nonprofit Act.
Peterson’s letter is more evidence that the state’s alignment — from Gov. Pete Ricketts through NU’s academic administration down to program walk-ons — has been in lockstep about playing football this fall. Nebraska’s athletic department even purchased 1,200 antigen test kits from Quidel for pregame, rapid-response, point-of-care surveillance that can accommodate two teams.
Tim Clare, a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regent, credited the "adamant and professional" approach of NU's leadership — UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, NU Athletic Director Bill Moos and Husker football coach Scott Frost — over the past month.
"Great day to be a Husker," Clare said.
Sen. Ben Sasse, who exhorted the Big Ten COP/C before its initial decision to play football, said the presidents, chancellors and return to competition task force "deserve credit for reevaluating and concluding that we can responsibly bring back football."
Coupled with the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department’s increased allowance for 30,000 people in outdoor venues, it seemed clear NU was preparing for the possibility of hosting at least one game — with fans — this fall.Frost, in a Sept. 6 interview with The World-Herald, said he could have his team ready in three weeks. In accordance with NCAA rules, NU has been practicing multiple times per week — in only helmets — to stay fresh in case fall football was back on the table.
As the autumn leaves trees turn colors, it will be. And Frost, criticized harshly in mid-August for expressing a desire to play, kept battling for his team.
“All I really want to say about it is, if I get criticized for fighting for my kids and wanting to play football, I’m OK with getting criticized,” Frost said.
“I want fighters. I want guys who aren’t afraid to stand up for what they believe in and aren’t afraid of criticism or afraid of a fight. That’s the attitude I want from our players and they need to see it from us and know we are fighting for them.”
