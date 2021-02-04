Nebraska football is taking a wait-and-see approach into the spring

It’s wait-and-see season for Nebraska.
Just as the February signing date passed without surprise Wednesday for the Huskers, so too did NU coach Scott Frost’s 27 minutes with media members Thursday. Many of the questions surrounding potential offseason moves remain unanswered — to be continued — as the team pushes on in winter conditioning ahead of spring practices beginning in mid-March.
The holding pattern applies to impending hires at positions like special teams analyst and director of player development, which Frost said “will be announced soon.” Same for a 2021 schedule with an opener in Ireland in doubt and “a lot of things still up in the air.”
Said Frost: “I think you have to stay light on your toes and be ready to adapt and solve problems when you need to.”
That thought came regarding living in the era of the transfer portal, which has swelled beyond 1,600 players this month and in January added two of NU’s headliners from the 2019 class in receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and quarterback Luke McCaffrey. McCaffrey in particular was a late surprise for the coaches when the 2020 backup who started a pair of games announced his departure last month.
The Huskers — who added 20 scholarship high school players and three transfers along with 20 walk-ons in the 2021 class — still have two available scholarships that Frost said they intentionally held on to. How they navigate the next few months and whether they pursue a fourth scholarship quarterback for next season behind three-year starter Adrian Martinez, Logan Smothers (a 2020 signee) and Heinrich Haarberg (a 2021 signee) depends largely on how spring practices look.
Those workouts will be especially key for Smothers, the speedy Alabama product who was the backup for NU’s season finale in December. Frost said Smothers would get “his share of reps” and noted his ability to quickly process information and make sound decisions.
Frost declined to speculate on the kind of QB transfer he would seek out if necessary after junior colleges and FCS schools finish their seasons this spring.
“Quarterback’s no different than anywhere else,” Frost said. “We’ll take a look at what we have ... to see if we need to get some help anywhere.”
Other plans for the next few months remain equally fluid. Nebraska is aiming for a May 1 spring game, Frost said, but clarity on whether fans or recruits will be able to attend because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic won’t come quickly. Class of 2022 prospects in particular are “anxious” to get to Lincoln, he said, and NU staffers are “trying to figure out when that’s going to happen." Frost has heard timetables ranging from early April to sometime in June.
The coach also doesn’t expect resolution to criticism from outside the program by fans, former players and media amid a 12-20 record through his first three seasons in Lincoln. Winning games is the answer to that “outside noise,” Frost said, so that’s what he remains focused on.
Frost struck an optimistic tone Thursday about an offense generally light on experience but with the best depth and overall talent “by far” of his tenure at the skill positions. Receiver especially has seen a big jump, he said, with the addition of 2021 signees Kamonte Grimes, Latrell Neville and Shawn Hardy. A return to health by touted 2020 junior college recruit Omar Manning would have the Huskers “excited” for how he could contribute, too.
Lots of decisions and developments are coming. But Thursday was about hope, assessments and taking a deliberate approach to matters that will affect a season still seven months away.
