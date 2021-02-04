Nebraska football is taking a wait-and-see approach into the spring

It’s wait-and-see season for Nebraska.

Just as the February signing date passed without surprise Wednesday for the Huskers, so too did NU coach Scott Frost’s 27 minutes with media members Thursday. Many of the questions surrounding potential offseason moves remain unanswered — to be continued — as the team pushes on in winter conditioning ahead of spring practices beginning in mid-March.

The holding pattern applies to impending hires at positions like special teams analyst and director of player development, which Frost said “will be announced soon.” Same for a 2021 schedule with an opener in Ireland in doubt and “a lot of things still up in the air.”

Said Frost: “I think you have to stay light on your toes and be ready to adapt and solve problems when you need to.”

That thought came regarding living in the era of the transfer portal, which has swelled beyond 1,600 players this month and in January added two of NU’s headliners from the 2019 class in receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and quarterback Luke McCaffrey. McCaffrey in particular was a late surprise for the coaches when the 2020 backup who started a pair of games announced his departure last month.