Nebraska football names its 2021 captains — including Huskers' first three-time honoree
1 comment
FOOTBALL

Martinez

Adrian Martinez is Nebraska's first-ever three-time captain.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska has named four captains for the upcoming season including the program’s first-ever three-time honoree.

Husker players voted quarterback Adrian Martinez a captain for a third straight year while tight end Austin Allen, defensive lineman Damion Daniels and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt all earned the title for the first time. All four are juniors by eligibility.

NU captains typically represent the team during the pregame coin toss and more universally are viewed by their peers as leaders. The program named five last year, with Martinez the only of those still on the roster. There were no shortage of options with the defense bringing back nine starters and the offense as deep as it’s been under coach Scott Frost.

Martinez becomes the longest-reigning captain since Nebraska began naming them in 1890. He enters his fourth fall as Big Red’s starting QB and could come back for a fifth in 2022 because of the free season in 2020.

“I know what the standard is, what we need to get to,” Martinez said in the spring. “I can help hold all those guys accountable.”

Cam Taylor-Britt

Cam Taylor-Britt 

Taylor-Britt has long been one of the team’s biggest personalities and a leader among a loaded secondary. The Alabama native and All-Big Ten honoree could have entered the NFL draft last year but elected to return for another year on the edge. He was one of the Blackshirts’ biggest playmakers last year with four pass breakups and two interceptions.

Damion Daniels

Damion Daniels 

Daniels — a veteran on the defensive line and a space-eating nose tackle at 6-foot-3, 325 pounds — is preparing for his fifth season in the program after arriving out of Dallas. Formerly holding the nickname “Snacks” and someone Frost once called a “special-forces eater,” the lineman anticipates he’ll be able to up his endurance in games considerably this year, maybe to as many as 10 plays without coming out.

“We’re starting from scratch (on the defensive line),” Daniels said earlier this month. “It’s going to be fun looking at everybody — including myself — competing against everybody else.”

Daniels’ brother, Darrion, was an NU captain in 2019.

Austin Allen

Austin Allen 

Allen is the lone in-state captain of the bunch as a 2017 recruit out of Aurora. Nebraska’s top returning receiver also represented the team at Big Ten Media Days last month and has long been one of the more blunt and open Husker quotes.

"We owe it to the state to give it our all because the state has given it all to us,” Allen said during an in-house video interview last week.

The Huskers open their season next Saturday at Illinois.​

A Whole New Game: The World-Herald's 2021 Nebraska football preview section

Our annual Nebraska football preview section is the best way to get ready for the season. You can read everything online here, or in Sunday's edition of the Omaha World-Herald.

