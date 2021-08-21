Nebraska football names its 2021 captains — including Huskers' first three-time honoree

Nebraska has named four captains for the upcoming season including the program’s first-ever three-time honoree.

Husker players voted quarterback Adrian Martinez a captain for a third straight year while tight end Austin Allen, defensive lineman Damion Daniels and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt all earned the title for the first time. All four are juniors by eligibility.

NU captains typically represent the team during the pregame coin toss and more universally are viewed by their peers as leaders. The program named five last year, with Martinez the only of those still on the roster. There were no shortage of options with the defense bringing back nine starters and the offense as deep as it’s been under coach Scott Frost.

Martinez becomes the longest-reigning captain since Nebraska began naming them in 1890. He enters his fourth fall as Big Red’s starting QB and could come back for a fifth in 2022 because of the free season in 2020.

“I know what the standard is, what we need to get to,” Martinez said in the spring. “I can help hold all those guys accountable.”