Nebraska football names three senior award winners

Nebraska football announced Thursday the recipients of its three senior awards.

Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle won the Guy Chamberlin Trophy, which is voted on by the media and is given to a senior who showed the qualities of Chamberlin, an All-American for Nebraska in 1915. Bootle announced last month he'll enter the NFL draft. He finished his Husker career in the top 10 in school history in pass breakups and he made 32 consecutive starts.

Linebacker Collin Miller received the Tom Novak Award, which is also selected by the media and is given to the senior who "best exemplifies courage and determination despite all odds." Miller suffered a spinal injury this season that led him to retire from football. The team captain finished his career with 122 total tackles.

Defensive lineman Ben Stille was honored by the coaching staff with the Cletus Fischer Native Son Award, which exemplifies "good work ethic, competitiveness, leadership, forthrightness, sense of humor, pride, loyalty and love of Nebraska." Still has 13 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in his career. He has not yet announced whether he'll return for another season.

Our best Husker football photos from the season

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.