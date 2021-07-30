 Skip to main content
Nebraska football not pursuing series with Washington State
Nebraska football not pursuing series with Washington State

The new Huskers athletic director, Trev Alberts, shares some of his goals with the position.

LINCOLN — Nebraska football will not play a two-game series with Washington State in 2030 and 2031, NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Friday.

A 247Sports report out of Washington State on Thursday indicated that Bill Moos, as his last act as athletic director, attempted to arrange a home-and-home series between the Huskers and Cougars, Moos' alma mater.

But NU didn’t sign any contracts for the series and will not be pursuing it further, Alberts said.

