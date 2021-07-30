Nebraska football not pursuing series with Washington State

LINCOLN — Nebraska football will not play a two-game series with Washington State in 2030 and 2031, NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Friday.
A 247Sports report out of Washington State on Thursday indicated that Bill Moos, as his last act as athletic director, attempted to arrange a home-and-home series between the Huskers and Cougars, Moos' alma mater.
But NU didn’t sign any contracts for the series and will not be pursuing it further, Alberts said.
