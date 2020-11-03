Nebraska football notes: Huskers make sacrifices to avoid COVID; Matt Farniok adjusts to guard

To keep football players from going out on Halloween this past weekend “and doing some dumb things,” the NU football team held a scary movie night, Frost said, and a lot of the team turned out.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez said the team has been treated like adults and allowed to make their own decisions during the pandemic. However, players know the sacrifices that need to be made to keep the team safe.

“There’s just some things you got to do,” he said. “Which means not going out as much on the weekend, whatever it may be — limiting interactions with other students, maybe making sure that you take certain classes online but still getting your academics done.”

There are a ton of added steps this year, and the reality of missing 21 days if a player tests positive has been on Martinez’s mind, even before Wisconsin players started testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

“Just all the more reason to be careful and make sure you wear your mask and take the right steps,” he said. “And making sure you’re safe and then trying to avoid giving COVID and little things like that.”

Farniok adjusts pace at guard