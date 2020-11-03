Nebraska football notes: Huskers make sacrifices to avoid COVID; Matt Farniok adjusts to guard

To keep football players from going out on Halloween this past weekend “and doing some dumb things,” the NU football team held a scary movie night, Frost said, and a lot of the team turned out.
Quarterback Adrian Martinez said the team has been treated like adults and allowed to make their own decisions during the pandemic. However, players know the sacrifices that need to be made to keep the team safe.
“There’s just some things you got to do,” he said. “Which means not going out as much on the weekend, whatever it may be — limiting interactions with other students, maybe making sure that you take certain classes online but still getting your academics done.”
There are a ton of added steps this year, and the reality of missing 21 days if a player tests positive has been on Martinez’s mind, even before Wisconsin players started testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
“Just all the more reason to be careful and make sure you wear your mask and take the right steps,” he said. “And making sure you’re safe and then trying to avoid giving COVID and little things like that.”
Farniok adjusts pace at guard
In his first game in a new position, fifth-year senior captain Matt Farniok said the Ohio State game at guard was much quicker than he expected.
He just needs to get used to how fast contact happens on the interior line, he said, which is much quicker than his former tackle spot, a position he played every single game for the last two years. For him it’s a change in direction, he said.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “And I always enjoyed these types of challenges but that was kind of what I learned a little bit from, and I’m hoping to improve from it.
An unwelcome week off
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said Monday that Nebraska has an advantage with a week off. Nebraska's game against Wisconsin was canceled, and Northwestern had a hard-fought win in Iowa City.
“Pat's one of the smartest guys in the country probably, but I don't know if I agree with him on that one,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday.
Maybe in week seven or eight it would be an advantage for the Huskers, Frost said, but in week three, after NU didn’t get to play Wisconsin, it’s no advantage in Frost’s eyes. He said he thinks NU has had more practices that any team in college football that's played only one game.
“We just want to play,” he said.
Dicaprio Bootle understands where Fitzgerald is coming from, but also disagrees.
“We would love to have two games under our belt right now,” Bootle said. “And coming off another game, that just makes your football team better overall going into the third game having two games under you.”