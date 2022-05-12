Nebraska football offers juco defensive lineman Taylor Lewis

LINCOLN — Just before Nebraska football is set to host a key defensive line transfer from Alabama, it extended a scholarship offer one of top remaining junior college defensive linemen still available for the 2022 recruiting class.

Taylor Lewis, who played last season at College of the Canyons in San Clarita, California, announced his offer on social media. The 6-foot-3 295-pound Lewis had 18 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss last season. College of the Canyons, like many JUCOs, did not play games in the 2020-2021 COVID year.

Lewis announced offers from Missouri, Oregon State and Louisiana Tech in recent days. He originally hails from Chicago's Kenwood Academy, the same school that produced incoming Husker defensive back Jalil Martin.

NU coaches prefer to add one more defensive tackle to the 2022 roster, whether it's Alabama transfer Stephon Wynn — who has one year left — Lewis, or another prospect. Two former Husker defensive linemen, Casey Rogers and Jordon Riley, followed former NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to Oregon in recent months.

