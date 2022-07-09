Nebraska football players introduce exclusive access NIL fan club

LINCOLN - Starting in August, Nebraska football players will be a part of a special-access name, image and likeness fan club that gives Husker supporters a chance to meet the team and interact online with student-athletes.

The Big Red Fan Club, as players such Ochaun Mathis and Logan Smothers touted on social media Saturday, goes live next month. Players encouraged fans to sign up for a waitlist. Membership in the club is capped at 5,000 members though, because there is no limit on the number of memberships one can purchase, the program could benefit a smaller group of wealthy boosters, depending on where they fall in line.