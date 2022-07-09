 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RECRUITING

Nebraska football players introduce exclusive access NIL fan club

  • 0

LINCOLN - Starting in August, Nebraska football players will be a part of a special-access name, image and likeness fan club that gives Husker supporters a chance to meet the team and interact online with student-athletes. 

The Big Red Fan Club, as players such Ochaun Mathis and Logan Smothers touted on social media Saturday, goes live next month. Players encouraged fans to sign up for a waitlist. Membership in the club is capped at 5,000 members though, because there is no limit on the number of memberships one can purchase, the program could benefit a smaller group of wealthy boosters, depending on where they fall in line. 

Cost for the pass will be announced at a later date. 

Player-driven NIL clubs have been popping up at schools all over the country. Iowa, a mild player in the NIL market, debuted the Iowa City NIL Club earlier this week. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert