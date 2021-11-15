Nebraska football prepared to end season with pair of 'culture games'

Adrian Martinez minced no words when asked about his relationship with his mentor, Mario Verduzco.
“He meant everything to me,” Nebraska’s quarterback said about the recently fired NU quarterbacks coach, one of four Husker assistants let go by head coach Scott Frost.
Frost kept his job, which seemed to please players who spoke at Monday’s press conference. They said, too, that Frost handled last week’s team meeting announcing those decisions as well as he could. And while the loss of Verduzco, running backs coach Ryan Held, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and offensive line coach Greg Austin made an impact on players, there’s an understanding, too, that two games remain in the 2021 season, and the opponents (Wisconsin and Iowa) offer Nebraska a chance to win a couple trophies down the stretch.
“These next two games are culture games,” defensive end Casey Rogers said.
“In the back of all of our minds, it happened but, you still have to do the job at hand,” inside linebacker Luke Reimer said.
“The best way is to come together,” running back Markese Stepp said. “If we start going in separate directions, we’ll continue to lose, and that’s something we don’t want to do. We want to finish this season out on a high note. These are two trophy games, if I’m not mistaken, and I think these are our two biggest rivals here. We’ve continued to hang together, continued to practice hard, do all the right things to move forward.”
More to come on that angle, and more notes below:
» Stepp said he didn’t speak to Held on the day of Held’s firing, but saw him not long before the team meeting. Stepp said he came to NU because of Held, but appreciated Ron Brown, the longtime Husker assistant under three different coaches who has now taken over for Held for the last two weeks. Stepp said Held and Brown are similar in their energy, but Held knows NU’s system well, while Brown is better at skill development and teaching backs how to make guys miss.
» Nebraska’s defense is well aware of Wisconsin’s run game prowess, but the Huskers have done fairly well against many opposing run games this season, including holding both Michigan State and Ohio State under 100 rushing yards.
The key to good run defense, Reimer said, is knowing the system, and also one other thing.
“Violence,” Reimer said.
» Martinez is not budging on his commitment to wait until after the 2021 football season before he makes a big decision on whether he’d play a fifth year at NU.
“I feel like Wisconsin’s a handful enough for me to think about,” Martinez said. “I’ll factor those things in after the year. There’s not much else I can really say about it now.”
» NU’s offense has scored 24 and 21 points in the last two games against the Badgers, and Martinez’s mobility will be novel for Wisconsin to face this year.
“Maybe the Big Ten defense, really physical, solid all around, it’s no secret,” Martinez said. “But, I believe we have some pieces that they haven’t seen, like a mobile quarterback to my ability. I feel good about being able to threaten them that way. Some of the other things that make our offense dynamic, we have to hit on.”
