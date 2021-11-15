Nebraska football prepared to end season with pair of 'culture games'

More to come on that angle, and more notes below:

» Stepp said he didn’t speak to Held on the day of Held’s firing, but saw him not long before the team meeting. Stepp said he came to NU because of Held, but appreciated Ron Brown, the longtime Husker assistant under three different coaches who has now taken over for Held for the last two weeks. Stepp said Held and Brown are similar in their energy, but Held knows NU’s system well, while Brown is better at skill development and teaching backs how to make guys miss.

» Nebraska’s defense is well aware of Wisconsin’s run game prowess, but the Huskers have done fairly well against many opposing run games this season, including holding both Michigan State and Ohio State under 100 rushing yards.

The key to good run defense, Reimer said, is knowing the system, and also one other thing.

“Violence,” Reimer said.

» Martinez is not budging on his commitment to wait until after the 2021 football season before he makes a big decision on whether he’d play a fifth year at NU.

“I feel like Wisconsin’s a handful enough for me to think about,” Martinez said. “I’ll factor those things in after the year. There’s not much else I can really say about it now.”