Nebraska football roster notes: New position groups, slimmed-down linemen and lots of QBs

LINCOLN — Nebraska has updated its roster — currently at 151 players — for the 2022 football season, and debuted two new position designations that better reflect the changing nature of football and NU's defensive alignment.

Outside linebackers have now become EDGE players who hover near the line of scrimmage and may play with their hand on the ground, like a defensive end, or in a two-point stance, like an outside 'backer in a 3-4 or 5-2. Nine players - Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor, Ochaun Mathis, Jimari Butler, Blaise Gunnerson, Jake Appleget, Simon Otte, Braden Klover and Ryan Schommmer - have the EDGE designation.

NU also has NICK — for nickel back position — that was previously manned by three-year starter JoJo Domann. The NICK spot features a hybrid 'backer/safety athlete who is asked to play the outside run while also covering tight ends and slot receivers in various coverage schemes. Six players — Isaac Gifford, Chris Kolarevic, Javin Wright, Gage Stenger, Grant Buda and John Bullock — have the NICK designation.

As a result, NU only has ten linebackers on the roster.

Other roster notes:

>>NU got rid of the "safety" and "cornerback" designation and now lists every defensive back as just that — a DB. The team has 24 of them.

>>A number of offensive linemen lost considerable weight compared to their 2021 roster profiles. Henry Lutovsky went from 330 to 310 pounds. Trent Hixson went from 320 to 305. Broc Bando went from 315 to 295. Bryce Benhart went from 330 to 315. One prominent lineman, Teddy Prochazka, actually gained weight — from 305 to 320 — but he was generally the exception to the rule.

>>The team has nine quarterbacks - five on scholarship and four walk-ons, including Mikey Pauley, the baseball/football star who will get money to play baseball unless he sees the field in football, after which his scholarship would convert to football. Pauley accounted for 3,159 total yards and 45 touchdowns last season in leading Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest High School to a state title.

>>Brodie Tagaloa, ostensibly recruited to play defensive line in 2022 class, is now listed as a 6-foot-3, 260-pound tight end. That means former NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti did not sign a defensive lineman in the 2022 class.