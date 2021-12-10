Nebraska football set for big visitor weekend of portal, prep prospects

A blend of prospects from high school, junior college and the transfer portal are Nebraska official visitors this weekend.

The Huskers, with 11 known commitments in their 2022 class, have one more weekend to add to the fold ahead of the Dec. 15 early signing period, though portal newcomers could join for the spring semester as late as mid-January.

Nebraska is bringing in eight prospects, including four transfers and three prep players. Here’s a look at each:

» Offensive lineman Hunter Anthony (Oklahoma State). Anthony entered the portal this week after playing in nine games as a reserve this season. The Tuttle, Oklahoma, native was OSU’s starting right tackle to begin 2020 but was injured most of that year after seeing time at right tackle and guard as a redshirt freshman. Nebraska is looking for interior O-line help, and Anthony — with two years of eligibility left — has both experience and time on his side. He has told The World-Herald he plans to stay with the Cowboys through the Fiesta Bowl.