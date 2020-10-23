Nebraska football will wear helmet sticker honoring George Flippin, NU's first Black athlete

Nebraska will wear a helmet sticker paying tribute to George Flippin for its game at Ohio State as part of the Big Ten's "United As One" campaign, the conference announced Friday.

Flippin became NU’s first Black athlete in 1891. He lettered in his final three seasons (no letter winners were historically documented from the 1891 team). At the time, he was only the fifth Black athlete nationally at a predominantly white university.

In addition to playing football and basketball, Flippin set NU records in track and field (shot put, hammer throw) and won championships as a wrestler.

He was voted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 1974, 45 years after his death at age 61. In 2015, Flippin was inducted into the Nebraska Black Sports Hall of Fame.

The "United As One" campaign, created to help recognize and eliminate racism and hate by creating resources for inclusion, empowerment and accountability, will debut on the Big Ten campuses this weekend. The Buckeyes will wear helmet stickers stating "Equality."