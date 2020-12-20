Nebraska football won't play in a bowl game

Nebraska successfully navigated the season without having to shut down, though a handful of players contracted COVID-19. But, to do so, the team stayed away from almost anyone outside their circle of teammates and coaches. Frost also had a long year personally with the loss of his father, Larry, just before the season.

“We’re really excited for the future, but I’m worn out, too,” Frost said.

In a statement released Sunday, Frost said: “Our players made great sacrifices this fall to allow us to play eight games and practice without disruption throughout the season. As their head coach I am proud of how they continued to fight and finished the season with a win on Friday. This year has been a long grind and it is time for our guys to have a break, and the opportunity to spend Christmas and the holiday season with their family and friends. We will turn our focus to the 2021 season, and we look forward to our players returning to campus for the spring semester in January.”

Athletic Director Bill Moos also weighed in on the Husker season in the statement: “The young men in our football program have shown great discipline this year adhering to necessary safety measures and protocols. I commend them for how they handled the challenges they faced in this unprecedented season.