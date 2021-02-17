Nebraska football won't play in Ireland this season

Nebraska won’t open the 2021 football season overseas.

In a move that has long been anticipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Huskers announced Wednesday their Aug. 28 game against Illinois will no longer take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The contest will remain on the same date but move to Champaign, Illinois, as a home game for the Illini.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to travel to Ireland to open the 2021 football season in Dublin,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a press release. “The trip would have been a memorable experience for the young men in our football program, so I feel badly they won’t have this opportunity."

The game was originally announced for Ireland in October 2019 as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic series. The annual event was supposed to begin last August in a matchup between Notre Dame and Navy, but that matchup was canceled because of the pandemic.

Nebraska’s last football game outside the United States came against Kansas State in the 1992 Coca-Cola Bowl in Tokyo.