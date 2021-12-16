Nebraska football's biggest misses of the 2022 recruiting class

You can’t get ’em all. And in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Nebraska didn’t get a lot of its top targets. Several, including in-state prospects, picked other schools as NU signed its smallest high school class in memory.

Who are the names Husker fans will regret not hearing for the next four or five years? Here's some of misses for the 2022 class:

Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms (Oklahoma): This one can’t be sugarcoated. Helms had one of the best seasons for an in-state tight end, catching 51 passes for 944 yards and 11 touchdowns at the Class A level. Helms brings so much to the table — speed, versatility, smarts, a teammate-first personality — and Nebraska coaches recognized that. They just couldn’t keep him in the state. Helms told reporters repeatedly he wanted to see another school and with the Sooners, he will, even as the coach who recruited him, Lincoln Riley, headed to Southern California.