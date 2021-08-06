 Skip to main content
Nebraska football's chief of staff leaves program for 'another business opportunity'
Nebraska football's chief of staff leaves program for 'another business opportunity'

Omaha World-Herald reporter Evan bland goes over the Scott Frost press conference just a few weeks before the first Husker football game of the 2021 season.

LINCOLN —​ Nebraska football’s chief of staff and one of Scott Frost’s best friends is leaving the program.

Gerrod Lambrecht

Gerrod Lambrecht — who played with Frost at Wood River and has known him since the late 1980s — is stepping away to pursue another venture, Frost said Friday. Lambrecht joined Frost at Central Florida in 2016 and has been with him since.

“He’s responsible for a lot of the progress we’ve made around here, getting things done,” Frost said. “One of my best friends in the world who was infinitely valuable to us around here. I’m going to miss him but he had another business opportunity that he wanted to go try. He loves these players dearly too, and the guys know that. I think part of the reason he’s leaving is looking for an opportunity to be able to help them in a different way.”

Lambrecht, who has a background in the healthcare field, was the point man for Nebraska as it navigated the pandemic last year and was proactive in establishing protocols and testing sites.

Andrew Sims will fill the opening. He's been NU’s director of football operations the previous two seasons and an assistant to Lambrecht. Frost said the Huskers almost lost Sims to another school recently.

“He’s going to step into that role,” Frost said. “We’ll get him some help as well.”

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

