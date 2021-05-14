Nebraska football's performance testing numbers reveal fastest, strongest Huskers

LINCOLN — Several Husker football players, including a walk-on who nabbed an interception in the spring game, emerged as standouts in Nebraska’s pre-spring performance testing.
On its Twitter account this week, NU posted its top performers in vertical jump, pro agility run, 10-yard dash, squat and hang clean. Safety Deontai Williams and reserve defensive back Phelan Sanford made each list.
Entering his third season as NU’s starting safety, Williams’ consistent appearance on the lists was no surprise. He jumped 34 inches in the vertical leap, ran a program-record 3.75 seconds in the three-cone pro agility run, ran a 1.57-second 10-yard split in his 40, and finished sixth among all Huskers in squat and hang clean index points.
The 6-foot, 200-pound Sanford, who had the spring game interception, is a relative unknown. He played five games on special teams in 2020, but otherwise has been well down the depth chart. Sanford’s performance testing jumped off the Twitter page.
He ran a team-best 1.51-second 10-yard split, jumped 35 inches, logged the fourth-best pro agility run at 3.92 seconds and finished fourth among all Huskers in index points for squat and hang clean. The weightlifting scores were adjusted for body weight.
Sanford — from Benkelman, Nebraska — was a three-sport star at Dundy County-Stratton High School, particularly in track as a six-time state champion. After one year of football and track at Hastings College — where he finished 24th in the high jump at the NAIA championships — he transferred to NU. He didn’t play in 2019 but saw action on special teams last season. His interception in the spring game came on the final play of the first half.
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt appeared on three of the four lists: pro agility run, 10-yard split and weightlifting. So did linebacker JoJo Domann: vertical jump, pro agility run and 10-yard split. Center Cameron Jurgens, a former tight end, produced an eye-popping vertical jump of 34.5 inches and squatted 723 pounds. Receiver Oliver Martin and linebackers Chris Kolarevic and Luke Reimer also appeared on two of the lists.
The top results released by NU in each category:
Vertical Jump
Oliver Martin – 40 inches
Chris Kolarevic – 38
Isaac Gifford – 37
JoJo Domann – 36.5
Nadab Joseph – 35
Luke Reimer – 35
Phalen Sanford 35
Cameron Jurgens 34.5
Zach Weinmaster 34.5
Deontai Williams 34
Pro Agility Run
Deontai Williams 3.75 seconds
Wyatt Liewer 3.77
Adrian Martinez 3.83
Phalen Sanford 3.92
Elliott Brown 3.95
Oliver Martin 3.95
JoJo Domann 3.97
Brody Belt 3.98
Cam Taylor-Britt 3.98
Nick Leader 3.99
10-Yard Split
Phelan Sanford 1.51 seconds
Noa Pola-Gates 1.56
Cam Taylor-Britt 1.57
Deontai Williams 1.57
Logan Smothers 1.58
Luke Reimer 1.59
Marvin Scott 1.59
Grant Tagge 1.59
Oliver Martin 1.59
JoJo Domann 1.6
Weightlifting
Squat/Hang Clean/Total Index Points adjusted for body weight
Damian Jackson 644 pounds/385 pounds/1127 points
Cam Taylor-Britt 525/307/1094
Cameron Jurgens 723/405/1084
Phelan Sanford 500/325/1056
Chris Kolarevic 525/345/1054
Deontai Williams 488/316/1018