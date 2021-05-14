Nebraska football's performance testing numbers reveal fastest, strongest Huskers

LINCOLN — Several Husker football players, including a walk-on who nabbed an interception in the spring game, emerged as standouts in Nebraska’s pre-spring performance testing.

On its Twitter account this week, NU posted its top performers in vertical jump, pro agility run, 10-yard dash, squat and hang clean. Safety Deontai Williams and reserve defensive back Phelan Sanford made each list.

Entering his third season as NU’s starting safety, Williams’ consistent appearance on the lists was no surprise. He jumped 34 inches in the vertical leap, ran a program-record 3.75 seconds in the three-cone pro agility run, ran a 1.57-second 10-yard split in his 40, and finished sixth among all Huskers in squat and hang clean index points.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Sanford, who had the spring game interception, is a relative unknown. He played five games on special teams in 2020, but otherwise has been well down the depth chart. Sanford’s performance testing jumped off the Twitter page.

He ran a team-best 1.51-second 10-yard split, jumped 35 inches, logged the fourth-best pro agility run at 3.92 seconds and finished fourth among all Huskers in index points for squat and hang clean. The weightlifting scores were adjusted for body weight.