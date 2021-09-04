Nebraska-Fordham: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

3. The Huskers may have found a top running back: Sophomore USC-transfer Markese Stepp appears to have separated himself from the pack Saturday with a 100-yard rushing performance. Although true freshman Gabe Ervin Jr. started the game, it was Stepp who had 18 carries, twice as many as any other running back. Don’t be surprised if that trend continues in the upcoming weeks.

Three things we still don’t know

1. Who’s Nebraska’s safety plan behind Adrian Martinez? Redshirt freshman quarterback Logan Smothers looked dynamic once he settled into his first-ever on-field appearance, mixing downfield throws with lateral runs, all building up to a fumble in the red zone on a 15-yard run. He got the nod as the backup with more experience than true freshman Heinrich Haarberg, but the Huskers may not feel any better about their options behind Martinez than they did entering today.