Nebraska-Fordham: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don’t know about the Huskers following Saturday's win over Fordham.
* * *
Three things we learned
1. The downfield passing game and receiving core are much improved: Rather than relying on Wan’Dale Robinson every play, the Huskers now have a plethora of play-making options, and proved a willingness to use several of them this season. Oliver Martin set the tone last week with 103 receiving yards but missed Saturday’s contest with a minor injury. In his stead, Samori Touré provided 168 yards from scrimmage, Omar Manning and Austin Allen each caught several passes, and Zavier Betts and Alante Brown made cameos. More than that though, Adrian Martinez and backup Logan Smothers repeatedly tossed the ball downfield, and oftentimes connected, a welcome departure from last season.
2. Cam Taylor-Britt should probably done returning punts: The Huskers’ Swiss Army Knife cornerback, and only non-specialist to earn All-Big Ten honors last season for NU, talked about his desire to rarely come off the field as one of Nebraska's top players. The junior may be trying to do too much after he fumbled a punt return for the second straight game. For the ensuing returns, Nebraska sent out walk-on Brody Belt, who almost coughed one up himself. Maybe the Huskers should just let the ball roll.
3. The Huskers may have found a top running back: Sophomore USC-transfer Markese Stepp appears to have separated himself from the pack Saturday with a 100-yard rushing performance. Although true freshman Gabe Ervin Jr. started the game, it was Stepp who had 18 carries, twice as many as any other running back. Don’t be surprised if that trend continues in the upcoming weeks.
Three things we still don’t know
1. Who’s Nebraska’s safety plan behind Adrian Martinez? Redshirt freshman quarterback Logan Smothers looked dynamic once he settled into his first-ever on-field appearance, mixing downfield throws with lateral runs, all building up to a fumble in the red zone on a 15-yard run. He got the nod as the backup with more experience than true freshman Heinrich Haarberg, but the Huskers may not feel any better about their options behind Martinez than they did entering today.
2. Should the Huskers try to return anything? The punt-return situation will be much-debated, but the few kickoff returns we’ve seen haven’t inspired much more confidence. Nebraska is now 0-for-4 on reaching the 25-yard line when returning kickoffs, three times with Zavier Betts, who attempted to return Fordham’s two kickoffs today. It may be time for Nebraska to either try other options soon on both return fronts, someone more sure-handed and with better vision, or just take its lumps with fair catches and letting the ball go.
3. Can Nebraska translate its momentum against a higher-profile opponent? In their resounding victory over Fordham, the Huskers did many of the things that had been lacking in recent years, and should build needed confidence moving forth. They limited penalties, forced turnovers, established a run game, and threw the ball downfield to their playmakers. Nebraska hosts a better team, Buffalo, next week, but will need to do almost everything right, including eliminating fumbles, to have a fighting chance at Oklahoma in two weeks.