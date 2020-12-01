Nebraska fought so hard to play, there's no reason to give up now

Despite little obvious external motivation, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he anticipates no problems keeping the team engaged for the home stretch. After all, everyone fought so hard to play football through months of unpadded practices, weeks of regular COVID-19 testing and perpetual drama from the Big Ten.

Nebraska has yet to benefit from a bowl practice under Frost. The pandemic wiped out almost all of its spring practices. Any chance to get better can’t be dismissed, even if relatively few eyes nationally will be on Saturday's proceedings in West Lafayette, Indiana.

“This team’s hungry,” Frost said. “This team approached last week really well, approached (Monday) really well. These guys want to get this right and they’re going to give us everything they have to get it right. We hope we still have three games, three opportunities. We need it as a football team.”

Players agreed they need to prove to themselves they’ve found a way to bring their own energy to games and practices every week. The lead-up to the Illinois loss was a “bad atmosphere all around,” Williams said, and the Huskers played “like a disgrace” to the black uniforms they wore that day.