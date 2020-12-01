Nebraska fought so hard to play, there's no reason to give up now

Deontai Williams frowned as if he'd just taken a whiff of something unpleasant. It’s sort of how he feels about his senior season to this point.
The Nebraska safety listed the ways his performance hasn't met his standards. Footwork. Finishing tackles. General coverage. His season hasn’t been bad — he has 25 tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble he forced and returned for a touchdown against Penn State — but he expected more after recovering from a shoulder injury that cost him most of the 2019 season.
There’s still time for a better return on his investment. Same for the Nebraska program at large, saddled with a 1-4 record and looking up at everyone in the Big Ten West.
“We’re just playing for our pride,” Williams said. “You put in all this work all season. It’s no need to hang your head now because the season ain’t going the way we wanted it to go. … You don’t play to lose, so you’re always going to play and give it your all every game.”
As sideways as the fall has gone for Nebraska — with losses piling up and two freshmen transferring in the last few days — talk Monday centered around the Huskers' own issues. There was limited discussion about Purdue, which hasn’t won since Halloween but beat NU in the final minute of last year's game. No mention of Purdue defensive coordinator Bob Diaco, who held that role in Lincoln in 2017 and coached six of the current Blackshirts.
Despite little obvious external motivation, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he anticipates no problems keeping the team engaged for the home stretch. After all, everyone fought so hard to play football through months of unpadded practices, weeks of regular COVID-19 testing and perpetual drama from the Big Ten.
Nebraska has yet to benefit from a bowl practice under Frost. The pandemic wiped out almost all of its spring practices. Any chance to get better can’t be dismissed, even if relatively few eyes nationally will be on Saturday's proceedings in West Lafayette, Indiana.
“This team’s hungry,” Frost said. “This team approached last week really well, approached (Monday) really well. These guys want to get this right and they’re going to give us everything they have to get it right. We hope we still have three games, three opportunities. We need it as a football team.”
Players agreed they need to prove to themselves they’ve found a way to bring their own energy to games and practices every week. The lead-up to the Illinois loss was a “bad atmosphere all around,” Williams said, and the Huskers played “like a disgrace” to the black uniforms they wore that day.
Recent days have been different. Tight end Travis Vokolek said the goal is to “approach every game like it’s an Iowa week,” which the Huskers did well despite the 26-20 defeat to the Hawkeyes. Senior linebacker Will Honas said everyone has continued arriving daily ready to work. A .500 season is theoretically still in play.
“What you put on tape is who you are,” Honas said. “It’s gotta be a pride thing. Our record isn’t great but you never want to put something on tape that you aren’t proud of, and every play the eye in the sky never lies. So every play you got to bring it and you are going to be judged no matter how you play, good or bad.”
Added quarterback Adrian Martinez: “It’s about grit. It’s about wanting to win the rest of the season. … All we have is Purdue this week and we have to make the most of it.”
Multiple seniors like Williams and Honas said any decisions about returning in 2021 remain tabled until this season finishes. If this is it for them as college players — or football players in general — Williams said they plan to “try to cherish this moment.”
Meanwhile, the internal fight to turn the tide of the program persists. The twilight of this season isn’t about talent or buy-in, players said, but rather setting a lasting expectation with young players. A habit of finishing.
“We’re still building the culture because we’re not winning,” junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said. “That’s not Nebraska culture.”
Photos: Nebraska vs. Iowa
