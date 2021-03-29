Nebraska goes 'old school' with Husker Power strength testing

Nebraska football players saw notable offseason strength gains after winter conditioning. The extent of those improvements will be public knowledge soon.
The program went through “old-school testing” this month — the way it did for decades under NU strength pioneer Boyd Epley — for the first time since Scott Frost returned to Lincoln, he said Monday. The Performance and Strength Index measures physical ability through a variety of workouts including 40-yard dashes, agility drills, vertical jumps, squats and cleans.
Frost said strength coach Zach Duval told him all but seven players on the roster improved in every category since last season ended in mid-December. The team plans to release detailed numbers later this week. Frost has said in previous years he didn’t feel players were ready for formal testing and to have those results made broadly known.
“Seeing the improvement that our guys made in those areas, I think, gives them a lot of confidence,” Frost said.
Among the highlights: senior safety Deontai Williams broke Nebraska's all-time record in the agility run, and receiver Oliver Martin led the team with a 40-inch vertical jump.
Testing day wasn’t just about measurements, center Cam Jurgens said. It built camaraderie with the entire team present to cheer on those trying to hit their marks in squats and hang cleans. It was competitive too, not just with each other but also comparing their individual results with those of former players on some of Nebraska’s most accomplished squads.
“Being able to see those guys’ scores and being able to see some of our guys on the team just blow them out of the water," Jurgens said, "it shows us we’re just as athletic and big and we can do everything that they did in the ‘90s. We just need to keep working on that.”
Senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann said there was extra motivation knowing results would eventually get out for the world to see. He said his numbers indicate he's faster, quicker and more explosive than last season as he continues working to improve physically.
“I think the surprise was how many of us tested so well and how so many of us improved incrementally from the beginning of winter conditioning to testing,” Domann said. “That was really encouraging and really exciting to see.”