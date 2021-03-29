Nebraska goes 'old school' with Husker Power strength testing

Nebraska football players saw notable offseason strength gains after winter conditioning. The extent of those improvements will be public knowledge soon.

The program went through “old-school testing” this month — the way it did for decades under NU strength pioneer Boyd Epley — for the first time since Scott Frost returned to Lincoln, he said Monday. The Performance and Strength Index measures physical ability through a variety of workouts including 40-yard dashes, agility drills, vertical jumps, squats and cleans.

Frost said strength coach Zach Duval told him all but seven players on the roster improved in every category since last season ended in mid-December. The team plans to release detailed numbers later this week. Frost has said in previous years he didn’t feel players were ready for formal testing and to have those results made broadly known.

“Seeing the improvement that our guys made in those areas, I think, gives them a lot of confidence,” Frost said.

Among the highlights: senior safety Deontai Williams broke Nebraska's all-time record in the agility run, and receiver Oliver Martin led the team with a 40-inch vertical jump.