Nebraska had plenty of talent in 1970, but their coaches made the Huskers go the distance

One tale in particular still brings tears to his eyes. One morning Kiffin arrived at the office flustered and disheveled. The electricity in his apartment had gone out the night before and he wondered if the same had happened to Powers, who lived in the same complex.

Nope, Powers said. Then, after a pause, “Monte, did you pay your light bill?”

“Come to find out he hadn’t paid his bill in like three months as the season went on,” Walden said. “He was just so absorbed with coaching.”

Kiffin — one of the still-living members of that 1970 staff along with Powers, Selmer and Osborne — went on to become one of the most successful assistant coaches in NFL history. But in his early days he was NU’s most rambunctious staffer. Sometimes, while demonstrating technique in practice, he would tackle a running back without a helmet or pads. His grueling up-downs increased to 100 reps during fall camp between morning and afternoon workouts. He often participated in those, too.

Kiffin’s rival for most enthusiastic was Corgan, a tobacco-chewing Irish Catholic and officer in World War II who played at Notre Dame. The old-school assistant is most famous for inadvertently creating the Blackshirts defense in 1964 when he found some black practice jerseys at a sporting goods store to contrast the offense’s whites.