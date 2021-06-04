Nebraska hands out multiple offers at Friday Night Lights event

LINCOLN — The hot temperatures inside Memorial Stadium for Friday Night Lights matched the heat of the recruiting week for the Husker football team, which handed out offers and evaluated a glut of prospects — many from the state of Nebraska — in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes.
One headliner: NU’s 2023 tight end commit, Pierce’s Ben Brahmer, who worked out in front of roughly 500 fans and parents. Two more: 2023 Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula, who holds Iowa State and Kansas State offers and received a lot of attention from Husker coaches throughout the evening; and Grand Island Northwest outside linebacker Victor Isele, a 2023 prospect who worked often against Gottula and had nice sacks for the Vikings last season.
At the end of the event, Gottula, the son of Southeast coach Ryan Gottula, received a scholarship offer, and Isele had booked a return visit for later in the month.
The event was part of a busy opening week for the Husker football coaches, who hosted eight official visitors — none of whom worked out at FNL — kicked the tires on a five-star transfer defensive back from Ohio State, worked satellite camps away from campus and conducted a series of prospect workouts — allowed this year by the NCAA — designed to evaluate recruits for scholarship or walk-on offers.
One prospect, Lincoln Southeast athlete Jake Appleget, landed a scholarship offer on Tuesday. Dozens more made their way through Nebraska this week, including multiple quarterbacks who project as walk-on offers and Council Bluffs Lewis Central tight end Brayden Loftin, a high school teammate of 2021 NU signee Thomas Fidone, and Iowa Western defensive lineman Jordan Van Den Berg, who nabbed a Nebraska scholarship offer after he ran a blazing 4.75-second 40-yard dash time.
Another prospect, Erie (Colorado) offensive lineman John Pastore, earned an offer, as well. He doesn’t have a recruiting profile on any of the major recruiting sites and pleasantly stunned by NU’s decision.
"I felt I tested well and stuff, but I wasn't expecting the offer,” Pastore said Friday afternoon. “I was speechless, but very excited. Pumped about it."
Among the eight official visitors, San Antonio Southside quarterback Richard Torres, one of NU’s top targets, spent the night surrounded by the Huskers’ three current scholarship quarterbacks, Adrian Martinez, Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg. Dallas (Georgia) East Paulding running back Justin Williams spent the night with current NU back Gabe Ervin.
The player who perhaps received the most attention was Southlake (Texas) Carroll receiver Landon Samson, who had two assistants — running backs coach Ryan Held and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick — around him, and later was swarmed by Martinez and coach Scott Frost, who generally spent the evening bouncing around to prospects of interest. Samson, NU’s top receiver prospect, had 1,281 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last season. He plans on visiting Ohio State with his high school quarterback, Quinn Ewers, who is a five-star Ohio State commit.
