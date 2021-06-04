Nebraska hands out multiple offers at Friday Night Lights event

LINCOLN — The hot temperatures inside Memorial Stadium for Friday Night Lights matched the heat of the recruiting week for the Husker football team, which handed out offers and evaluated a glut of prospects — many from the state of Nebraska — in the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes.

One headliner: NU’s 2023 tight end commit, Pierce’s Ben Brahmer, who worked out in front of roughly 500 fans and parents. Two more: 2023 Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula, who holds Iowa State and Kansas State offers and received a lot of attention from Husker coaches throughout the evening; and Grand Island Northwest outside linebacker Victor Isele, a 2023 prospect who worked often against Gottula and had nice sacks for the Vikings last season.

At the end of the event, Gottula, the son of Southeast coach Ryan Gottula, received a scholarship offer, and Isele had booked a return visit for later in the month.

The event was part of a busy opening week for the Husker football coaches, who hosted eight official visitors — none of whom worked out at FNL — kicked the tires on a five-star transfer defensive back from Ohio State, worked satellite camps away from campus and conducted a series of prospect workouts — allowed this year by the NCAA — designed to evaluate recruits for scholarship or walk-on offers.