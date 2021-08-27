LINCOLN — The well-worn clichés are laid out like clothes before a big trip. And Nebraska has plenty of luggage space.

As the Huskers hit the road for their most pivotal season opener in recent memory, players are offering familiar sports refrains about the high-noon meeting at Illinois that ushers in the 2021 college football season. One game at a time. The biggest game is the next one. Give 110% effort.

Here’s one more: There’s only one chance to make a first impression.

“You’re really setting the tone with the first game for the rest of the year,” senior safety Marquel Dismuke said. “It’s really a big deal.”

Added safety Deontai Williams: “I think that game is going to determine what type of season Nebraska Cornhusker football is going to have throughout the year.”

If season openers are like job interviews, then Big Red hasn’t stood out in three years under coach Scott Frost. A cancellation, a win and a loss — with varying degrees of underwhelming attached to each — quickly put dampers on any offseason momentum and offered clues of what was still to come.

Mother Nature interfered with Frost’s debut in 2018. On a Saturday that Gov. Pete Ricketts declared “Scott Frost Day,” the primetime contest inside Memorial Stadium against Akron never happened as nearby thunderstorms and rain persisted throughout the evening.

With an electric crowd settled in after a goosebumps-inducing Tunnel Walk, Akron sent the opening kickoff for a touchback before the game went into a delay of nearly three hours. NU eventually called its first-ever weather-related cancellation while celebrity guests like actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and All-Pro defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh left without a show.

“Very hollow feeling, and I’m sure I’m not alone,” Fox broadcaster Tim Brando tweeted.

“Buzzkill,” outside linebacker Luke Gifford said later.

That was just the start — Nebraska lost its first six games of the year, beginning with a come-from-ahead loss at home to Colorado. The shine of great practices and the optimism for a quick turnaround fell with the fall temperature.

The Huskers picked up a win to begin 2019 almost exactly a year later, though a 35-21 outcome against South Alabama wasn’t exactly a big statement. With players openly forecasting a high-powered offense, NU ran for just 2.2 yards per carry. Quarterback Adrian Martinez didn’t look like the dark-horse Heisman Trophy candidate that national outlets predicted, accounting for just 184 yards of total offense including 18 in the second half with the game still undecided against a Sun Belt program.

While the Blackshirts and special teams enjoyed a big day, the perceived strength of the squad sputtered as new starters debuted all over the field. Running back Maurice Washington sat for the first half because of pending charges back home in California.

All of it portended an autumn in which NU would finish 12th in the Big Ten in scoring (23.1 points per game). The Huskers would lose in overtime at Colorado the next week and barely survive Illinois shortly thereafter before dropping six of their last eight games.

“I'm extremely excited with the way the offense has played through fall camp,” Frost said after beating South Alabama. “So hopefully this wasn't indicative of what we’re going to get.”

Last year’s late-October debut against fifth-ranked Ohio State turned into a 52-17 loss that ironically may have left Nebraska backers feeling okay about their team. If nothing else it was football — after an offseason of lawsuits and a once-cancelled campaign because of the pandemic, anything was better than no games at all. Luke McCaffrey took a handoff and ran 47 yards on NU’s third play to set up a touchdown and the underdogs hung around at 14-14 before Justin Fields and Co. pulled away.

Signs of the future also popped up in an empty Horseshoe with only parents, media and essential personnel in attendance. Nebraska divvied quarterback snaps between Martinez and McCaffrey. It racked up eight penalties for 90 yards including a pair of targeting ejections.

“Self-inflicted errors that we can fix,” Frost said.

“We fought hard,” outside linebacker JoJo Domann said. “But we’ve got a lot of things to correct for next week.”

Next week didn’t happen, as a COVID outbreak within Wisconsin’s team led to a cancellation. Nebraska picked up its first win in mid-November against Penn State as part of a 1-4 overall start.

Which brings the Huskers back to Saturday with another resume in hand as they apply for a successful 2021. The background check isn’t perfect, not with a recent history of self harm and a lack of references for what the skill players on offense can be. But compared to the other recent candidates, this edition of Big Red might work into the holidays while ending the streak of no bowl games.

The preparation has been there, players agree. Left guard Ethan Piper says eyes have been on Illinois since the Huskers celebrated a win over Rutgers on a cold December night in New Jersey. New co-captain and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said he wants this first game “so bad” for the team and fan base. Defensive lineman Ben Stille — who will take part in his sixth NU opener — sees this one counting “in a big way” with no warmup game ahead of a Big Ten West Division matchup on the road.

First impressions? The meeting begins Saturday at 12:20 p.m., when the game kicks off.

“I can’t wait to get on the field with this group of kids,” Frost said. “This is far and away my favorite group of kids I’ve been around since I’ve been here. This group does things the right way, has the right attitude and they’ve been working hard to get ready for Saturday.”​

