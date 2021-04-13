Nebraska has proven to be exactly what Samori Touré wanted. Now he's trying to prove himself

LINCOLN — Three months in and Samori Touré has learned at least one thing about Nebraska. His scouting report of the football program was right on.

An FCS All-American at Montana, the receiver had options before he chose to join the Huskers through the transfer portal in January. He wanted to find a place that needed him and provided an opportunity for quick playing time. He sought an offense that was run by an established quarterback and would fit his wide-ranging skill set. A chance to prove himself against Power Five defenses would be fun too.

“So far it’s been everything that I was kind of hoping for,” Touré said Monday in his first interview as a Husker. “Really smooth transition. I think it’s gone really good so far.”

Better than he expected, actually.

He anticipated it might take a full spring to build a rapport with starting QB Adrian Martinez, but he feels they’ve developed a sound chemistry already through 7-on-7s and drill work. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is also lining up some in the slot, which is where he began his career in Montana before a coaching change resulted in a move to the outside.

Add in the behind-the-scenes conditioning work of recent weeks, and Touré said he feels as fortunate to be with Nebraska as the Huskers are to have him.