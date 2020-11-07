Nebraska hasn't fixed its offensive issues. Scott Frost knows 'that starts with me'

Mills said the Huskers’ red-zone woes boil down to focus and execution.

“Everybody’s got to give 100 percent,” Mills said. “I just think that’s something we’re all not giving. When we get in that area, everybody’s just got to give 100 percent, and we’ll score every time we get down there.”

Is it a physical or mental problem?

“Probably mentally,” Mills said. “Some people lacking a few things.”

Almost every team has to clean up one thing or another. That includes Nebraska’s defense, which allowed a 41-yard touchdown run on Northwestern’s opening drive, missed a few costly second-half tackles and couldn’t stop the Wildcats on three trips to the red zone. One of Farmer’s interceptions, though, was returned to the Northwestern 3, and set up the Huskers’ only touchdown.

A Nebraska defense under Frost that has two takeaways and allows just 21 points was designed to win. Frost was not hired for his defensive expertise and deferred the bulk of the information about the defense Saturday to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, who will speak with reporters Tuesday.

“I was on the headset with the offense most of the time, trying to figure out a way to get the ball in the end zone,” Frost said.