Nebraska hasn't fixed its offensive issues. Scott Frost knows 'that starts with me'

EVANSTON, Ill. — Scott Frost wore a sharp-looking pair of aviator-style sunglasses that were mirrors for the action before him.
In Nebraska's 21-13 loss to Northwestern, those mirrors reflected the same issues the Huskers have had since the native son arrived back at his alma mater to stop a long, painful decline into mistake-ridden, often-maddening football.
Chief among those issues was an offense that couldn’t stop shooting itself in the foot and turning the ball over with its quarterbacks. It had such a muddled identity that it was never entirely clear what Nebraska wanted to be.
Saturday, after the Huskers made eight trips into Northwestern territory and scored only a touchdown and two field goals, it was clear Nebraska hadn’t fixed its issues. And Frost, owning the blame for an 0-2 start, knew it.
“To play like we played, and only have 13 points, that starts with me,” Frost said after the Huskers ran 88 plays, gained 442 yards, used two quarterbacks and barely moved the needle on the scoreboard. “I gotta make sure the guys are in good position to put points on the board. Discipline in our program starts with me, and when you have negative things happen on drives, it’s tough to finish them.”
Like two interceptions. Or a missed field goal. Or a drive to open the game that looked like a beauty until a false start — one of five for Nebraska — and holding penalty pushed the Huskers out of the scoring zone.
Even a late third-quarter switch to quarterback Luke McCaffrey — who spelled a struggling Adrian Martinez — couldn’t put Nebraska over the hump. Even two Northwestern pass interference penalties on the Huskers’ second-to-last drive, which set up Nebraska inside the Wildcat 5, couldn’t do the trick.
That’s because McCaffrey’s pass was batted up in the air and intercepted by Northwestern’s Chris Bergin, ending the Huskers’ best drive of the second half. That helped ruin a spirited effort from the Nebraska defense that largely held the Wildcats (3-0) in check as redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer grabbed two interceptions to set up 10 Husker points.
“Our defense played its butt off,” Frost said. He also noted costly Northwestern kickoff and punt returns that helped set up second-half touchdowns that detracted from the defensive effort.
But this was mostly on the Huskers’ offense. Lots of yards. Empty calories. Empty trips in the red zone. And now, a quarterback controversy that could last the rest of the season.
If McCaffrey — who did not lead Nebraska to any points — gets his first career start next Saturday against Penn State, the turning point was a third-quarter interception from Martinez, who completed just 12 of 27 passes.
Martinez had just ripped off runs of 19 and 28 yards — and the Huskers benefited from a Northwestern holding penalty — to reach the Northwestern 25 trailing 14-13. Martinez rolled to his right and seemed to locate Husker tight end Austin Allen in the middle of the field. Martinez then waited a split second, and instead of throwing Allen open to the middle of the field, tried to loft a pass only the 6-foot-8 Allen could catch. The pass came up several yards short and was intercepted by Brandon Joseph.
“He threw it up, and me being 6-8, I’ve got to go up and make a play on that,” Allen said. “The DB was able to make a play on it.”
Neither Martinez nor McCaffrey spoke with reporters after the game.
Said Frost: “That interception, the timing was way off from what we expected. At that point, I thought we needed a spark."
He went with McCaffrey, who hadn’t touched the ball until late in the third quarter. He worked behind a makeshift line that featured guard Matt Farniok at center because starter Cam Jurgens was hurt.
Support Local Journalism
His first drive, which included a 12-yard sack on a failed flea flicker, was a disaster.
His next one, after Northwestern padded its lead to 21-13, initially purred. He hit freshman receiver Zavier Betts for two quick completions, ran for 17 yards, then hit another freshman, Marcus Fleming, for 18 yards on a pass. Two pass interference penalties helped the Huskers reach the Northwestern 2.
“When it comes to tempo, he moves the ball more productive and faster,” running back Dedrick Mills said of McCaffrey. “He’d look to the sideline, get back, everybody’d set up and he’d snap the ball quick. He’s just all about getting the defense on their toes and getting them tired.”
McCaffrey did not finish that drive — a second-and-goal pass was tipped and intercepted — and he didn’t finish the final, frantic drive of the game either. That one reached the Northwestern 14 before the Huskers turned the ball over on downs.
Mills said the Huskers’ red-zone woes boil down to focus and execution.
“Everybody’s got to give 100 percent,” Mills said. “I just think that’s something we’re all not giving. When we get in that area, everybody’s just got to give 100 percent, and we’ll score every time we get down there.”
Is it a physical or mental problem?
“Probably mentally,” Mills said. “Some people lacking a few things.”
Almost every team has to clean up one thing or another. That includes Nebraska’s defense, which allowed a 41-yard touchdown run on Northwestern’s opening drive, missed a few costly second-half tackles and couldn’t stop the Wildcats on three trips to the red zone. One of Farmer’s interceptions, though, was returned to the Northwestern 3, and set up the Huskers’ only touchdown.
A Nebraska defense under Frost that has two takeaways and allows just 21 points was designed to win. Frost was not hired for his defensive expertise and deferred the bulk of the information about the defense Saturday to defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, who will speak with reporters Tuesday.
“I was on the headset with the offense most of the time, trying to figure out a way to get the ball in the end zone,” Frost said.
Hence, Frost’s willingness to own the loss. Northwestern does indeed have a good defense — it held Maryland, which ran up and down the field on Penn State, to just three points — but Nebraska's offensive coaches don’t view that as an obstacle. Frost believes he has the best 1-2 quarterback punch in the Big Ten. He just doesn’t have any wins to prove that, save a 54-7 romp over Maryland last year.
And the longer the scoring problem lingers, the greater potential damage it can do. Nebraska’s locker room was “somber” after the game, according to sophomore Luke Reimer. Senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, a captain, was even more frank.
“A loss like this, it can either split a team or bring a team together,” Bootle said. “My job as a leader is to keep the guys together, help them see the good in the game. We have to learn from this game, 100 percent, but it’s definitely heartbreaking.”
Consider what Bootle has seen at Nebraska since 2016. He lived through 2017, when players appeared to quit, and 2018, when NU didn’t quit and finished strong after an 0-6 start.
Frost said he’s not worried about the team coming apart. He thinks player leaders will step up and make sure that doesn’t happen.
“But the discipline part’s got to come from me,” Frost said. “We’re going to go back to work as a coaching staff, figure out how to stop playing in games that happen like this. And the players need to experience something good. Together, with them and us, we’ve got to go out and make them happen.”
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.