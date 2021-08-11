Nebraska hasn't named a No. 1 RB yet — but that's a 'good problem to have'

LINCOLN — Sevion Morrison is carrying more than footballs these days. The same goes for every other Nebraska running back with a social media account or an eye on the news.

The whispers leak into the backfield like an unblocked defender. How good are these unproven Husker rushers? How much can they help this offense? Where was the production last year?

“We have the biggest chip on our shoulder, probably the biggest on the team,” Morrison said Wednesday. “We’re taking this one real serious.”

While most position groups are relatively established, Nebraska continues to work through who will be the No. 1 back. The process — which Scott Frost indicated before camp would conclude quicker than in past years — has thus far narrowed the likely list of contenders from six to four, running backs coach Ryan Held said.

Who are those four? Held declined to name names or lay out a depth chart.

But joining him for a round of interviews Wednesday were Morrison, Markese Stepp and Gabe Ervin. All bring different backgrounds — Stepp transferred from USC, Ervin is a true freshman, and Morrison didn’t play in his first season — but they also have similar skill sets.