Nebraska held Purdue to negative rush yards — and made big plays through the air too

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Cam Taylor-Britt skied well over 30 inches on a vertical leap to break up one long deep ball late in the game. The defensive line held Purdue to negative rushing yards. Boilermaker stars mostly stayed dim on an overcast afternoon.
Pick a highlight for the Nebraska defense. Against Purdue on Saturday, they were all over the field.
Purdue — a team that neither prioritizes nor excels at running the football — finished with minus-2 yards on 17 carries, marking the first time NU pushed an opponent below zero since Michigan went backward 21 yards in 2013. The total was the sixth fewest the Blackshirts have ever allowed in a road game.
“Up front, we felt like we had an advantage for sure,” said NU senior defensive lineman Ben Stille, who finished with 1.5 sacks.
That was perhaps most obvious late in the first half when Purdue faced a second down near midfield. It carried twice for no gain the next two plays before going backward a yard when inside linebacker Luke Reimer and Taylor-Britt, a cornerback, swarmed the rusher.
The defense finished with a season-best nine tackles for loss and produced three sacks against a pass-heavy squad that hadn’t allowed any in its previous two games.
“With (quarterback Jack Plummer’s) body language, you could definitely tell he didn’t like having pressure in his face all day,” Stille said. “I was just proud of the defensive line and outside 'backers working together today and collapsing pockets.”
The goal was to eliminate Purdue’s run game so it could focus on the pass, Scott Frost said. That plan worked out, allowing a veteran secondary to focus on Rondale Moore and David Bell, the two FBS active leaders in catches per game. Plummer finished 33 of 47 for 334 yards and three touchdowns, but the offense became one dimensional as it tried to claw out of a 21-point, third-quarter hole.
There was the fourth-quarter bust, when Taylor-Britt and safety Marquel Dismuke collided trying to make a play on the ball and allowed Bell to sprint away for an 89-yard touchdown. But NU otherwise allowed Bell and Moore to make 22 catches for 121 yards — just 5.5 yards per grab.
“Those guys have some really good wideouts, some really good skill,” Frost said. “You’re never going to stop them but we did a decent job containing them.”
Taylor-Britt spent most of the game on Bell, who finished with 10 receptions for 132 yards. For as accomplished as Bell is and as much as Purdue targeted him (14 times), the NU corner said he accomplished his objective.
“I just knew they wanted to get him the ball,” Taylor-Britt said. “That’s one of their playmakers besides Rondale Moore. I just knew with me playing on the outside they were going to test that one-on-one. That’s their second-best player on their team.”
