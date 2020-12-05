Nebraska held Purdue to negative rush yards — and made big plays through the air too

The goal was to eliminate Purdue’s run game so it could focus on the pass, Scott Frost said. That plan worked out, allowing a veteran secondary to focus on Rondale Moore and David Bell, the two FBS active leaders in catches per game. Plummer finished 33 of 47 for 334 yards and three touchdowns, but the offense became one dimensional as it tried to claw out of a 21-point, third-quarter hole.

There was the fourth-quarter bust, when Taylor-Britt and safety Marquel Dismuke collided trying to make a play on the ball and allowed Bell to sprint away for an 89-yard touchdown. But NU otherwise allowed Bell and Moore to make 22 catches for 121 yards — just 5.5 yards per grab.

“Those guys have some really good wideouts, some really good skill,” Frost said. “You’re never going to stop them but we did a decent job containing them.”

Taylor-Britt spent most of the game on Bell, who finished with 10 receptions for 132 yards. For as accomplished as Bell is and as much as Purdue targeted him (14 times), the NU corner said he accomplished his objective.