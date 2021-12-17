Nebraska home game ticket numbers peaked for Michigan, but dipped for Ohio State, Buffalo

LINCOLN — Husker football fans loved home night games in 2021, and possibly thanks to good weather, packed Memorial Stadium for the Black Friday game against Iowa.
That’s two takeaways from this year’s scanned ticket totals, which measure the number of fans who actually enter Memorial Stadium with tickets. The totals tend to differ significantly from official attendance figures, in part because scanned ticket figures don’t include media, players, coaches, support staff, concession workers and others who might be included in the announced attendance.
In 2021, Nebraska’s peak number of scanned tickets, according to information provided by the school, was the 76,702 for the Michigan night game. The Huskers lost 32-29 to the eventual Big Ten champs.
That figure, while 2021’s high water mark by almost 6,000, didn't rank in the top 10 of home game totals dating to 2014. The highest number remains the 2016 Oregon game with 80,865 scanned tickets, followed closely by coach Scott Frost’s first home game against Colorado in 2018.
NU’s second-highest number in 2021 was the Iowa game (70,739), followed by Northwestern (69,500), Purdue (65,286), Fordham (62,094), Ohio State (60,833) and Buffalo (60,790).
The Huskers recorded sellouts for each game though Nebraska used a “Red Carpet Experience” program that matched tickets to underserved youth as a way of maintaining a 381-game sellout streak that spans nearly 60 years. Fordham and Buffalo were the two biggest hurdles in keeping the streak alive. Next year, NU opens its home slate with North Dakota and Georgia Southern.
The Buffalo and Ohio State scanned ticket crowds were the third and fourth smallest since 2014, just ahead of 2018 Illinois (54,838 in frigid temperatures) and 2019 Iowa, which had 60,232 scanned tickets.
The 2021 season was the first that had only two games with scanned ticket totals above 70,000, as well. Because the Big Ten didn’t allow fans outside of family and close friends during the COVID-shaped 2020 season, there is no relevant data from that year, and the sellout streak was put on hold.
When NU returned to Memorial Stadium for two straight night games, numbers shot up.
“An environment like that makes kids want to play here,” Frost said after Nebraska’s blowout win over Northwestern.
Said receiver Omar Manning: “It’s my first night game here, and I’d never seen anything like that. That gives us an extra push for sure. It’s like a 12th man out there. I wasn’t expecting it."
It was the Huskers’ last win of the season.
After the loss to Michigan, NU lost at Minnesota, had a bye week and then took on the Boilermakers. After that loss, Nebraska drew an 11 a.m. kickoff for Ohio State. Morning kickoffs tend to attract smaller crowds, and the 26-17 loss to the Buckeyes was no different.
The 28-21 loss to Iowa, however, had higher scanned ticket totals than the 2017 and 2019 Iowa games. Perfect fall afternoon weather — 52 degrees and sunny — for a 12:30 kick likely helped, as did the presence of Hawkeye fans in the stadium. Iowa generally brings the most opposing fans of any Big Ten school.
While Nebraska fans persevered through a 3-9 season — Frost made a point of thanking them often — Athletic Director Trev Alberts has a team studying how to improve the fan experience inside Memorial Stadium. Shrinking the number of seats is on the table, as are other amenities.
“What is the right size of Memorial Stadium?” Alberts said at The World-Herald's Big Red Breakfast Sept. 30. “What is the fan experience? What is the amenity level like? Do we have chairbacks?”
