Nebraska home game ticket numbers peaked for Michigan, but dipped for Ohio State, Buffalo

The Buffalo and Ohio State scanned ticket crowds were the third and fourth smallest since 2014, just ahead of 2018 Illinois (54,838 in frigid temperatures) and 2019 Iowa, which had 60,232 scanned tickets.

The 2021 season was the first that had only two games with scanned ticket totals above 70,000, as well. Because the Big Ten didn’t allow fans outside of family and close friends during the COVID-shaped 2020 season, there is no relevant data from that year, and the sellout streak was put on hold.

When NU returned to Memorial Stadium for two straight night games, numbers shot up.

“An environment like that makes kids want to play here,” Frost said after Nebraska’s blowout win over Northwestern.

Said receiver Omar Manning: “It’s my first night game here, and I’d never seen anything like that. That gives us an extra push for sure. It’s like a 12th man out there. I wasn’t expecting it."

It was the Huskers’ last win of the season.