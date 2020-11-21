Nebraska-Illinois: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

Three things we learned and three things we still don’t know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Illinois.

* * *

Three things we learned

1. Nebraska can’t handle prosperity. Even when prosperity merely consists of edging 0-3 Penn State. How could the Huskers lack energy after winning their first game in 357 days? Makes no sense.

2. Scott Frost has a quarterback problem — again. Luke McCaffrey gave the offense an early charge against Penn State, but his weaknesses were on full display against Illinois. Frost has mentored elite quarterbacks. The fact that his most important position is in such disarray boggles the mind.

3. Turnovers. Turnovers. Turnovers. Notoriously one of college football’s worst programs for turnover margin, the bugaboo returned in the form of five giveaways. Three interceptions. Two fumbles. Back to the drawing board with ball security.

Three things we still don't know