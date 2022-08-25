Nebraska in Dublin, Day 3: Getting the perfect pour of Guinness

DUBLIN — Murray’s Public House. Madigan’s. The Temple Bar. Tucked into nooks, bending around corners, sometimes spanning three different floors, the city’s pubs buzz with laughter and life.

And at just about every one of them, a set of familiar, curved glasses can be found on the bar. The logo of a harp tops eight famous capital letters in Ireland: GUINNESS.

If the glass is full — and has been poured properly — cream-colored foam sits on top of a reddish-black brew that gets its color from barley roasted at 232 degrees. Don’t slurp off that foam, created by nitrogen gas from the tap, lest you upset the delicate flavors underneath it.

Coffee. Chocolate. A certain something since 1759, when Arthur Guinness took out a 9,000-year lease (yes, really) at St. James’s Gate Brewery. More than 1 million tourists per year — and hundreds of Husker fans this week — visit St. James’s Gate, home of a busy, seven-floor “storehouse” museum that keeps its biggest treat until last, on the top floor.

Ticket-buyers get a courtesy glass of the stout beer and, if they ask, a lesson in how it should be prepared at the tap.

Bartenders insert a curved glass at a 45-degree angle — until the glass touches the metal spout — and pulls the handle toward them as the hiss of nitrogen gas pumps 30 million bubbles into each serving. As the glass fills, the bartender straightens it upright, filling it three-fourths of the way, or halfway through the curve.

Then they put down the beer for what Guinness recommends as 119½ seconds — two minutes — to set up. As patrons stand on a seventh floor, glass-encased bar that overlooks Dublin, they can see the bubbles go to work in waves. The pint goes from light brown to dark red on the bottom with the head building on top. After two minutes, the server pushes backward on the tap — no nitrogen this time — to complete the service.

Maybe it’s being in Dublin. Or maybe it’s the perfect pour. But a beer known for seeming heavy — like downing a loaf of bread — doesn’t drink that way on a late Wednesday morning as the bar fills up with museum visitors.

“It’s a strange beer because you can go into 10 pubs and each pub will have a different Guinness, even though they’ve spent millions on trying to get it to taste the same,” said Mark Stokes, a taxi driver in Dublin.

Stokes used work in a pub, The Player’s Lounge, owned by his brother — throw a rock here and hit a current or former bartender — and estimates, on a given night, he’ll drink “six, seven or eight” Guinnesses as a night cap. That’s average, he said, for many Dubliners.

“A heavy drinker, 10 or 12,” Stokes said.

Guinness can be temperamental, Stokes said, based on how a pub stores the kegs/casks.

“A lot’s got to do with storage, a lot’s got to do with if one fella used a different (dishwashing) detergent on his glass,” Stokes said. “Trying to get the glasses with no detergents, so you get a good Guinness, is hard to do.

“But when you get it good, my God, it’s good.”

The older generation, Stokes said, drank Guinness in all kinds of weather. Younger Dubliners might pass on a stout in hot weather.

They might not pass on the beef and Guinness pie, one of the popular local dishes in Dublin. If stout beer and whiskey run through the veins of Dublin, some local cuisine is designed to stick to your ribs.

The potato is the leading actor.

At Gallagher’s Boxty House, it’s mashed and blended with cabbage in colcannon, shaped into bite-size gnocchi pillows, fried into both classic chips — stubby and blonde — and a crunchier version closer to the American style. And the potato is made into boxty, a combination of grated potato and flour that lands somewhere between savory pancakes and heavy bread. Pour beef and gravy over boxty or serve it like you would bruschetta. The first bite is dense and mild — is that potato?

There are other Irish eccentricities. Pudding is a combination of grains, sausage, fat and, in the case of black pudding, the blood of a cow, pig or sheep. Tangy baked beans — sometimes spooned liberally over bread — is popular for breakfast. Irish pork sausage — light, almost sweet — is delicious. Irish bacon — far closer to the Canadian version than the American preference for the pork belly — resembles fatty ham.

But Dublin is full of international options, too. Ramen houses are plentiful, for example. Several delis tout the kind of fare you’d find ... in New York.

Bob Hughes, a Battle Creek (Neb.) native and former Omaha resident who moved to Dublin in the last year, said the city has been long knocked for its limited menu options, but the city has greatly broadened its culinary courage.

“It’s really come of age in the last two or three decades,” said Hughes, who got married in Dublin to his wife, Catherine, more than 30 years ago.

And Ireland rivals Nebraska, Hughes said, in one important area.

“I’ve found the beef here is really good,” he said. “Mostly grass-fed. And they export a lot of it. They raise more than they need.”

The cows have good competition from the country’s most popular beer. Even if the glass or pouring isn’t just so — in England, Hughes said, bartenders serve it after one long pull — it’s an Irish staple.