Nebraska in running for Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson
FOOTBALL

  • Updated
Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson now has a top five of Nebraska, Indiana, Auburn, Missouri and Oklahoma.

LINCOLN — Before one of the top quarterbacks in the college transfer market makes his final decision on a new school, he and his dad took in Lincoln on a blustery Wednesday.

That’d be former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson. Thompson, according to the Athletic, now has a top five of Nebraska, Indiana, Auburn, Missouri and Oklahoma, where his dad Charles Thompson played quarterback for two seasons in the late 1980s. Charles Thompson beat one of the Huskers’ best teams in 1987.

Casey Thompson, who didn’t respond to a request for comment, spent the day in Lincoln, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. Father and son saw the town and guided themselves around campus without touring facilities or talking in person with coaches, as NCAA rules prohibit schools making direct contact until seven days before the start of classes, which in NU’s case is Jan. 11.

While Thompson — who threw for 2,113 yards and 24 touchdowns last season — has been on NU’s radar for some time, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has kicked the tires on several other prospects, including Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy — who is visiting Jan. 14 — as much as Thompson.

Former Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis picked Pittsburgh. Other targets opted for the NFL draft. Now, with 12 days before classes start on many campuses, Thompson has to lock in on a decision.

Nebraska — looking for an older, seasoned quarterback to potentially pair with the young Purdy, Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and Richard Torres — would get an elder statesman in Thompson. He’s a 23-year-old, junior-to-be who spent four years in Austin, sparkled at times for the Longhorns but ultimately left when UT coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters he’d open up the quarterback race in the offseason after a 5-7 finish. Texas then added five-star recruit Quinn Ewers, who skipped his senior year of high school, spent a few restless months at Ohio State and landed at Texas.

Oklahoma seemed a logical landing spot for Thompson, given his dad and older brother Kendal played there, but on the day starter Caleb Williams entered the transfer portal, the Sooners flipped former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel from UCLA to OU.

Meanwhile, Auburn lost starter Bo Nix to Oregon in the offseason. Indiana lost Michael Penix to Washington. Missouri lost starter Connor Bazelak to the transfer portal, though the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Tigers are not actively recruiting Thompson.

NU also lost a quarterback to the portal in Adrian Martinez, who with a long throwing shoulder rehabilitation ahead, chose to play his final year at Kansas State. Martinez still has a redshirt year left, and given the potential length of rehab — perhaps six months — may need it.

Thompson waited almost three years behind longtime Longhorn starter Sam Ehlinger for his chance, which he got in the 2020 Alamo Bowl when Ehlinger hurt his shoulder in the first half. Thompson completed 8 of 10 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-23 win over Colorado.

After wresting away the starting job from Hudson Card three games into 2021, Thompson battled injuries, including a sprained thumb on his throwing hand. Thompson said after UT’s season-ending win over Kansas State that he’d shut down throwing for a month, but the injury wouldn’t require surgery.

“I’m open to competition,” Thompson said in late November. “I’m not ever scared of that.”

Three weeks later, he was leaving Texas, with his dad offering brief interviews.

“We’re confident Casey will end up at a place that appreciates his talents, leadership and work ethic,” Charles told 247Sports.