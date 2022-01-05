Nebraska in running for Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson

LINCOLN — Before one of the top quarterbacks in the college transfer market makes his final decision on a new school, he and his dad took in Lincoln on a blustery Wednesday.

That’d be former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson. Thompson, according to the Athletic, now has a top five of Nebraska, Indiana, Auburn, Missouri and Oklahoma, where his dad Charles Thompson played quarterback for two seasons in the late 1980s. Charles Thompson beat one of the Huskers’ best teams in 1987.

Casey Thompson, who didn’t respond to a request for comment, spent the day in Lincoln, a source confirmed to The World-Herald. Father and son saw the town and guided themselves around campus without touring facilities or talking in person with coaches, as NCAA rules prohibit schools making direct contact until seven days before the start of classes, which in NU’s case is Jan. 11.

While Thompson — who threw for 2,113 yards and 24 touchdowns last season — has been on NU’s radar for some time, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has kicked the tires on several other prospects, including Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy — who is visiting Jan. 14 — as much as Thompson.