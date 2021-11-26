Nebraska-Iowa: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

3. Nebraska’s losing streak against rivals and ranked opponents continues

Nebraska has now lost seven and eight straight games, respectively, to so-called rivals Iowa and Wisconsin. The Huskers are a combined 4-17 against those two teams since joining the Big Ten in 2011 after holding a 29-14 combined record against them before then. The Huskers have also lost 20 straight games against ranked opponents.

Three things we still don’t know

1. Did Logan Smothers play well enough to inspire confidence entering the offseason?

Smothers, the second-year freshman in his first start, completed his first seven passes for 125 yards, ran for 70 yards and two scores and had Nebraska up as much as 21-6 in the third quarter. The fourth quarter brought a tighter game due to a special teams touchdown allowed. Smothers struggled, losing a possession on a fumble and a safety — either could perhaps be attributed to poor blocking — and throwing an interception playing from behind in the final seconds. But for much of the game, he looked like a top Big Ten quarterback against one of the nation’s top defenses. Which leads us to ...

2. What is the future plan at quarterback?