Nebraska-Iowa: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Iowa.
* * *
Three things we learned
1. Nebraska’s historically cruel season ends with an NCAA record
The Huskers lost a ninth game by single digits on Friday, breaking a record held by the 1984 Indiana Hoosiers. The Huskers lost to six ranked teams along the way, and the nine teams they lost to had a combined 75-25 record. The Huskers finished with a net neutral point differential in Big Ten play despite a 1-8 conference record.
2. The Huskers are losing two of their best pass catchers in recent memory
There were also some positive broken records for Nebraska. Austin Allen, a fifth-year tight end, had perhaps the biggest breakout season of anyone, breaking the single season record for catches, receiving yards in a game and season receiving yards for a tight end, with 38 catches for 592 yards. Alongside him, graduate transfer Samori Touré totaled the fifth-most receiving yards (899) in a season in Husker history in his sole year in Lincoln. Both will be gone next year with Allen declaring for the NFL draft and Touré out of eligibility. Their time in the spotlight in Lincoln was short-lived, but their contributions should not be taken for granted in a disappointing season.
3. Nebraska’s losing streak against rivals and ranked opponents continues
Nebraska has now lost seven and eight straight games, respectively, to so-called rivals Iowa and Wisconsin. The Huskers are a combined 4-17 against those two teams since joining the Big Ten in 2011 after holding a 29-14 combined record against them before then. The Huskers have also lost 20 straight games against ranked opponents.
Three things we still don’t know
1. Did Logan Smothers play well enough to inspire confidence entering the offseason?
Smothers, the second-year freshman in his first start, completed his first seven passes for 125 yards, ran for 70 yards and two scores and had Nebraska up as much as 21-6 in the third quarter. The fourth quarter brought a tighter game due to a special teams touchdown allowed. Smothers struggled, losing a possession on a fumble and a safety — either could perhaps be attributed to poor blocking — and throwing an interception playing from behind in the final seconds. But for much of the game, he looked like a top Big Ten quarterback against one of the nation’s top defenses. Which leads us to ...
2. What is the future plan at quarterback?
Nebraska is not used to change at quarterback. The Huskers have had three QBs start the vast majority of their games since Taylor Martinez arrived in 2010. And with signs pointing toward Adrian Martinez departing after four seasons — he was honored during Senior Day — next season could bring a big change. Smothers has three years of eligibility left, and coaches think highly of true freshman Heinrich Haarberg. Surely options will be aplenty in the transfer portal as well. Which route will the Huskers choose?
3. Did the Huskers play well enough offensively of late to attract offensive coaches and transfers?
Despite gutting its offensive staff and suffering late-season injuries, Nebraska moved the ball relatively well in its final two games against two top-10 scoring defenses in Wisconsin and Iowa. On the season, the Huskers exceeded its opponent’s average yards allowed in 10 of 12 games. Nebraska could be viewed as a bleak situation for prospective offensive coordinators and position coaches with Scott Frost potentially in prove-it mode next year. Still, there should be a lot of talent and pedigree returning to the Huskers’ roster, and Scott Frost’s system started to shine in his fourth season, finishing in the top 25 nationally in yards per game. The Huskers will make similar pitches to potential staff members and transfers, and the additions of both will feed into each other.