Nebraska-Iowa: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know

Three things we learned and three things we still don’t know about the Huskers following Friday's loss to Iowa.

* * *

Three things we learned

» Erik Chinander’s defense has progressed where it matters: in the trenches.

The former Hawkeye surely won’t accept a moral victory, but Iowa rushed for only 2.9 yards per carry Friday. In 2018, the Hawkeye averaged 5.9. Last year, it was 7.3. Props to the Blackshirts.

» Nebraska’s special teams are still a mess.

The culprit Friday was punt returns. Cam Taylor-Britt muffed one in the fourth quarter, leading to an Iowa field goal. Charlie Jones, on the other hand, returned a punt 31 yards that led to an Iowa touchdown. Par for the course.

» Adrian Martinez isn’t going anywhere.

The junior quarterback didn’t dazzle Friday, but his 18-for-20 completion rate was a welcome sight for a sputtering offense. The Huskers, with all their personnel problems, badly need an accurate passer. Martinez delivered.

Three things we still don't know

» What’s the future for Cam Jurgens?