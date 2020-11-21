Nebraska is 'cautiously optimistic' about Collin Miller after he was carted off field

LINCOLN — Nebraska inside linebacker Collin Miller was carted off the field Saturday with a potentially serious injury, but the early outlook for the senior captain appears promising.

NU coach Scott Frost said after the game he was “cautiously optimistic” about Miller’s condition, and the defender had feeling everywhere and a full range of motion.

Teammates and staffers gathered around Miller following his injury, which came with 11:53 left in the contest against Illinois. Senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said it was heartbreaking to watch considering the work and leadership Miller constantly puts in.

“I told him he’d be good and God’s got a plan for him and God is with him — He’s not going to leave his side,” Bootle said. “I’ve just been praying for him ever since. I just want my guy to be good.”

Said tight end Austin Allen: “This one hurt for sure. It hurt even worse because one of our brothers is down.”

Miller was hurt on a four-yard Illinois run on third-and-1 from the Nebraska 9-yard line. A stretcher came out for him and he was seen moving his hand as he left the field.