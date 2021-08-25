Nebraska is expecting a season-opening test from Illinois and its 22 super seniors

LINCOLN — If Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is correct, Illinois should hold a significant edge in experience over the Huskers on Saturday.
No Power Five team boasts more sixth-year seniors than the Illini (22), which means no program was more equipped to overhaul its coaching staff this offseason. Bret Bielema, the new coach, is an old friend of the Big Ten West. And many of Bielema's returners proved they know how to beat Nebraska during last year’s 41-23 win in Lincoln.
Nine months later, the Huskers are seven-point road favorites against most of the same players. But Lubick would tell you Vegas forgot to account for wisdom.
“We know we’re going to have our work cut out for us,” Lubick said. “It’s always an advantage to have an experienced team.”
The advantage could be ball security, the area where Illinois outshined Nebraska during last year’s meeting. Or situational awareness, where the Huskers have struggled in recent years. But oftentimes, sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer said, experience reveals itself in the smallest moments.
Seasoned blockers, like sixth-year Illinois center Doug Kramer, have been studying college tape since Reimer was a sophomore in high school. They see Reimer’s blitz coming before he steps toward them.
Veteran quarterbacks, like Illini super senior Brandon Peters, read the field faster than Reimer can run. Reimer’s 4.5-second 40-yard dash matters not if Peters can find his receiver in half the time.
“They’re just better,” Reimer said of veteran players. “They just know the ins and outs of the scheme they're running and they can see little things, little tweaks that give them a head start that first-year guys don’t notice.”
Sixth-year Nebraska safety Deontai Williams notices a dearth of mistakes when he watches veteran quarterbacks, and Peters is no exception. In 24 career games played, Peters has thrown just 11 interceptions. He threw zero in three starts last season.
Peters’ precision demands that Williams match it. Every detail of the game plan matters, Williams said, and he can’t afford to slack.
“You’ve got to be prepared for anything he throws at you,” Williams said. “You know he’s going to make limited mistakes. Just be fine-tuned in your technique and be ready.”
For Nebraska’s defensive line, ready means rules. Tony Tuioti teaches his linemen to attack blockers based on what the opposing offense is doing. As long as they can identify what’s unfolding in front of them, Tuioti said, they’ll be OK.
But of course, that knowledge requires time. Tuioti said Ty Robinson struggled to finish plays last season, which was his first as a starter. Reimer, also building off a season spent learning, said he’s reading the field faster but “I’ll never be perfect.”
Even Adrian Martinez, entering his fourth year as Nebraska’s starting quarterback, is still growing as a game processor. Lubick said Martinez is reading the field faster and trusting his eyes more often this fall, corrections Lubick thinks will help Martinez cut down on turnovers this season.
Lubick also likes the way Martinez slimmed down this offseason. And the way he “commands the tempo” in practice. And by all accounts, his downfield passes are finding their targets more often.
The Huskers have been waiting on those changes for a while. Senior-laden Illinois will test their validity, but Martinez and the Huskers return plenty of experience, too. About 74% of their production from 2020, to be exact.
And if Lubick is right about experience, Saturday’s game might look a lot different from last November’s.
“We feel like we're a lot more experienced as well,” Lubick said. "And we feel like we're better prepared than we were last year. So it'll be interesting to see what happens on Saturday.”
A Whole New Game: The World-Herald's 2021 Nebraska football preview section
Our annual Nebraska football preview section is the best way to get ready for the season. You can read everything online here, or in Sunday's edition of the Omaha World-Herald.
With COVID protocols, NIL, the transfer portal and conference realignment among them, changes have come so fast that college football this year is a whole new game. How will the Huskers play it?
This season is the Legacy Game for Adrian Martinez. He knows it. Everyone knows it. And we know the rules: Nebraska QBs are judged by winning plays and winning games. Playing big in the biggest games.
The Game of Life is full of destiny-defining decisions. Forks in the road. Big spins and bigger setbacks. Husker A.D. Trev Alberts has faced it all, and it's brought him to Nebraska twice.
Perhaps you've played Risk: The Game of Global Domination. Well, today we're playing The Game of Conference Domination as we rank the Big Ten football teams ahead of the 2021 season.
To preview the 2021 Nebraska football season, we're breaking down the entire Husker roster with a closer look at each position and every player. Here we highlight the defense and special teams.
To preview the 2021 Nebraska football season, we're breaking down the entire Husker roster with a closer look at each position and every player. Here we highlight the offense.
Typically we ask our expert staff writers to predict each game of Nebraska's season. But this year we turned to the Magic 8-Ball for answers on what will happen to the Huskers in 2021.
There's always a theme for The World-Herald's Husker football preview section. This year's focused on our favorite games — and all the changes that make college football in 2021 a Whole New Game.
Here is a series of statistical breakouts that describe either the 2021 Huskers or a recent predecessor. Take the quiz, keep score and ask: How much does this year’s Nebraska team look like a winner?
Like a winning combination in Connect Four, super seniors Ben Stille, JoJo Domann, Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams are linking up for another season with the Blackshirts.
Penalties. That’s a bane of Nebraska’s existence in the Big Ten. And each yellow flag resembles a small, wooden plank removed from the Jenga tower with which the Huskers start each game.
Husker coordinators were asked which opposing coaches, outside of Nebraska's walls, they admired for their strategy. Who, if they were playing Battleship, would be the ones with the most clever moves?
Do you love Nebraska football and crosswords? Then our Go Big Red crossword puzzle is the perfect way for you to test your Husker knowledge in a fun and challenging way.
The World-Herald's Sam McKewon filled out his preseason ballot for the Associated Press Top 25. Here's how he ranks the best teams in college football.