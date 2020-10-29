Nebraska is on its fifth different opponent for the 2020 home opener. Or is it the sixth?

One of these days — Nov. 14, perhaps — Nebraska will play its first football game of the year inside Memorial Stadium.
If it’s Penn State on Nov. 14, it will be the fifth opponent NU has tried to play in its home opener this year. Heck, it might even be the sixth when you think about it.
So it goes in the coronavirus pandemic, where leagues change schedules, pause practice and create protocols with enough wiggle room to leave teams like Wisconsin the discretion to cancel a game even if the Big Ten doesn’t mandate it. But if you’ve forgotten the list of home-opening opponents, here’s a quick trip back through the last four months.
PURDUE: Remember when the Boilermakers were NU’s Big Ten and season opener? On Sept. 5, 2020, the Huskers were going to play an enormous game against Purdue — which has beaten Nebraska two times in a row — and the team’s new defensive coordinator, Bob Diaco, who was Nebraska’s 2017 defensive coordinator to disastrous results. Did we mention that, while at Central Florida, Scott Frost spurned the Civil ConFLiCT trophy Diaco made up for the UCF-UConn game? We’ll get to revisit those storylines later in the season. We hope. Anyway, it sat on NU’s calendar for many years.
ILLINOIS: Until the Illini appeared as the second Big Ten game and first home game on Nebraska’s revised, 10-game league schedule released Aug. 5. Now that was a schedule Husker brass quite liked. At Rutgers in Week One. Illinois in Week Two. A nice ramp to the tougher stuff to come. Nebraska has lost to Illinois at home just a single time, in 1924 to Red Grange and the boys. It almost certainly would have been a W. That game lasted all of six days on the calendar.
UNKNOWN NONCONFERENCE OPPONENT SQUELCHED BY THE BIG TEN: The Big Ten chose to pause/postpone/cancel/whatever its finely crafted 10-game slate on Aug. 11. Nebraska thought at the time the Big Ten had no intention of playing football in the fall (and without a player lawsuit from Nebraska and pushing from Ohio State the league may not have changed its mind). So NU started to contact nonconference foes to play in the fall. NU had a list since the summer, and it wouldn’t have taken long for the Huskers to line up some games. But the Big Ten put a big kibosh on those efforts. Ohio State tried, too. We may never know who nearly became NU’s dance partner in September.
WISCONSIN: On Sept. 19 the Big Ten announced an eight-game schedule that would start Oct. 24, with zero open dates built into it. Wisconsin would visit Nebraska in Week Two for the Huskers’ home opener. The Big Ten wasn’t going to allow any fans in the stands, and it saddled NU with a Week One opener at Ohio State. But at least the Huskers would be able to take a crack at the Big Ten West’s best team while relatively healthy, as opposed to 2019 when Nebraska was really banged up. But the Badgers chose to cancel the game due to rising COVID-19 cases on the team — six players, six coaches — and more pending tests. Would Wisconsin have played the game if its two top available quarterbacks and its head coach weren’t among the 12? We’ll never know. The game was declared a no contest. That game was on NU’s schedule for 39 days.
TENNESSEE-CHATTANOOGA: When Wisconsin canceled, Nebraska didn’t panic or scramble. Clearly the Huskers had a game plan and put it in place, pursuing the Mocs to be a Saturday replacement opponent. UTC jumped through the hoops and was game for it to happen so long as the Big Ten approved it. But, like in August, the Big Ten did not want to approve nonconference games. So it didn’t. Let’s say the love affair was a 24-hour deal. Next!
PENN STATE: We arrive at the Nittany Lions. Nebraska once opened a season with Penn State — the 1983 Kickoff Classic — but never at home. PSU plays Ohio State and Maryland before it arrives in Lincoln. So watch those games and the positive tests that may arise from them. And of course, watch the Huskers’ COVID-19 cases too.
Because Nebraska could be waiting to open its home slate with Illinois … again.
