Nebraska is on its fifth different opponent for the 2020 home opener. Or is it the sixth?

UNKNOWN NONCONFERENCE OPPONENT SQUELCHED BY THE BIG TEN: The Big Ten chose to pause/postpone/cancel/whatever its finely crafted 10-game slate on Aug. 11. Nebraska thought at the time the Big Ten had no intention of playing football in the fall (and without a player lawsuit from Nebraska and pushing from Ohio State the league may not have changed its mind). So NU started to contact nonconference foes to play in the fall. NU had a list since the summer, and it wouldn’t have taken long for the Huskers to line up some games. But the Big Ten put a big kibosh on those efforts. Ohio State tried, too. We may never know who nearly became NU’s dance partner in September.

WISCONSIN: On Sept. 19 the Big Ten announced an eight-game schedule that would start Oct. 24, with zero open dates built into it. Wisconsin would visit Nebraska in Week Two for the Huskers’ home opener. The Big Ten wasn’t going to allow any fans in the stands, and it saddled NU with a Week One opener at Ohio State. But at least the Huskers would be able to take a crack at the Big Ten West’s best team while relatively healthy, as opposed to 2019 when Nebraska was really banged up. But the Badgers chose to cancel the game due to rising COVID-19 cases on the team — six players, six coaches — and more pending tests. Would Wisconsin have played the game if its two top available quarterbacks and its head coach weren’t among the 12? We’ll never know. The game was declared a no contest. That game was on NU’s schedule for 39 days.