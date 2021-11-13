Frank Solich believed Nebraska needed a different approach for the 21st century. Bo Pelini wanted an all-new offense as the Huskers entered the Big Ten.

Such were the motivations behind the only major shakeups of staffs by a sitting head coach in modern Nebraska football history — that is, until this week. Coach Scott Frost fired four offensive assistants as his fourth year in Lincoln winds down and pressure continues to build for a breakthrough victory and an elusive winning season.

The task ahead is clear and onerous in the search for what Frost called “fresh ideas”: Find a new offensive coordinator and play-caller, then reimagine and rebuild the rest of the staff from there. Will there be a dedicated special teams coach? Who handles quarterbacks? Where do recruiting coordinator duties fall?

Moves will be made under a play clock of sorts, with the transfer portal and Dec. 15 early signing period serving as motivation to identify and hire candidates quickly. A salary pool of at least $2.775 million — the combined total the four fired assistants were set to earn next season plus the $1 million pay cut Frost is taking — should help attract targets for what will be a no-excuses, prove-it-now 2022 campaign following a 15-27 start.

“We intend to hit the ground running,” Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts said of the new staff. “This is not an effort to say, ‘Let’s buy three or four more years.’”

What are the chances such an extreme coaching reshuffling can work? Nebraska — once a bastion of stability and continuity in college football — has only a few examples to draw from since Bob Devaney came to Lincoln in 1962.

The most recent instance is perhaps the least instructive. After 2016, then-coach Mike Riley fired defensive coordinator Mark Banker and special teams coordinator Bruce Read under pressure while safeties coach Brian Stewart took a job elsewhere. New D-coordinator Bob Diaco led a disastrous unit the next year — the Huskers allowed more than 36 points per game — and new assistants Donte Williams (cornerbacks) and Scott Booker (safeties/special teams) left with the rest of the staff following a 4-8 clunker.

Back in 1976, after Tom Osborne’s fourth season as head coach, staff turnover came via a collision of circumstances. Three assistants — defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin (DC at Arkansas), defensive backs coach Warren Powers (head coach at Washington State) and offensive line coach Bill Myles (O-line at Ohio State) — were hired away.

“We’re not going to make wholesale changes,” said Osborne, whose career record was 37-10-2 then. “The only time you change everything is when you’re having a bad time. New people tend to look at things differently. … We’ll kind of combine what they were doing with what we were doing here.”

None of the new coaches were Nebraska alums. Charlie McBride (defensive line) eventually outlasted his boss during 23 years in Lincoln, including 18 as defensive coordinator. Gene Huey (receivers) stayed a decade. And defensive coordinator Lance Van Zandt was around for just four seasons but became the key recruiter of a quarterback from Texas named Turner Gill.

Transitions of power were minor and peaceful through Osborne’s retirement in 1997 and the appointment of Solich, his handpicked successor. And even as Nebraska has employed five head coaches this century, only twice before — between the 2002 and 2003 seasons and 2010-11 — has the man in charge made mass staff changes below him similar to what Frost did this month.

How did those moves work out? You be the judge.

EXTREME MAKEOVER: 2002-03

Scott Downing chuckles as he considers the question. Did he ever wonder what might have been?

“A long time ago I did,” he told The World-Herald this week. “Then after a while you get busy doing other things.”

Downing, now the vice president for athletics at NAIA Sterling (Kan.) College, still looks back on Solich’s staff reboot as a success. He was part of the restructuring following the 2002 season that saw the turnover of six assistants. Nebraska went 9-3 the following fall before new athletic director Steve Pederson fired Solich. The staff — with first-year defensive coordinator Bo Pelini as interim head coach — collected a 10th win in the bowl game and dissolved a year later when Bill Callahan arrived.

Solich, like Frost now, axed much of his staff under pressure for football to be better. The team had just finished 7-7 — its worst mark since 1961 — and absorbed a late 49-13 loss to Kansas State that was NU’s worst in 34 years.

“It's not a quick-fix thing,” assistant Ron Brown said late that year. “You very seldom see quick fixes. You work it out.”

Three days after Nebraska closed the regular season with a 28-13 loss to Colorado, Solich fired defensive coordinator Craig Bohl, secondary coach George Darlington and defensive ends coach Nelson Barnes while also relieving himself of play-calling duties. A month later offensive line coach Milt Tenopir and assistant line coach/kicking coach Dan Young officially retired while running backs coach Dave Gillespie moved to an administrative role. Most had deep Nebraska ties highlighted by Darlington, who was the last member of Osborne’s original staff.

Meanwhile, Pederson filled the school’s A.D. role when Bill Byrne took the same job at Texas A&M.

“I appreciate that these coaches have dedicated themselves to this profession and this program,” Solich said then. “But we feel we need to move forward at this time.”

Nebraska did, making Pelini, who was a 35-year-old Green Bay Packers staffer, its highest-paid assistant coach ever at $200,000. Every other addition had Nebraska ties: Marvin Sanders (defensive backs) and Jimmy Williams (linebackers) on defense and Barney Cotton (offensive coordinator/O-line), Tim Albin (tight ends) and Downing (running backs) on offense.

The group — plus holdovers Turner Gill (quarterbacks), Jeff Jamrog (defensive line) and Brown (receivers) — met often in the weeks before spring ball. Downing recalls them discussing everything from X’s and O’s to disciplinary standards to weekly practice schedules to how the team would warm up to player evaluations. The new hires drew on their own experiences elsewhere — Downing, for example, had spent 16 years with the likes of Purdue’s Joe Tiller and Wyoming’s Paul Roach.

“That was an opportunity for a lot of us to not only voice some of the things we did at our other institutions but also give some data to back it up,” Downing said. “Instead it being, ‘Well, I think this,’ it was, ‘We did this and this is what it produced.’ Our head coach had enough confidence in himself to say, ‘Here’s what I’ve been doing. What can I do better?’”

Everyone’s suggestions were heard. Solich was a “great CEO,” Downing said, and made all final decisions.

Nebraska absorbed blowout losses to Missouri and Texas that fall before eventual Big 12 champ Kansas State dealt Big Red a 38-9 defeat — its worst at home since 1958. But the Huskers also appeared to improve, with Pelini lighting a fire under the stagnant Blackshirts and the offense riding on the legs of quarterback Jammal Lord and running backs Dahrran Diedrick and David Horne.

“I couldn't be more happy with the staff we've got right now,” NU linebacker Barrett Ruud said that year. “I think they've made everybody on this team a lot better player. Last year we were pretty much mediocre, and this year I think we're a pretty good team.”

Added cornerback Fabian Washington: “This was their first year. I haven't seen a new staff just come in and win a national championship their first year.”

Most of them didn’t get a second, with only Gill and Downing being retained after Solich was fired. Staffers left Memorial Stadium that winter expressing pride and no regrets at what they accomplished together in 12 months.

“I thought the adjustments that were made by the staff, led by Frank, really impacted our team,” Downing said. “I thought everyone rallied around the new coaches, they accepted us and as coaches we earned their trust. They were looking forward to the future.”

RETOOLING FOR THE BIG TEN

The offense was holding Nebraska back. So Pelini blew it up.

Nebraska’s coach wasn’t in desperation mode after winning 29 of 41 games across his first three years. But in the eight combined Husker losses in 2009 and 2010, the team had averaged barely 11 points per game.

So Pelini chose not to keep a pair of Callahan holdovers in offensive coordinator Shawn Watson and receivers coach Ted Gilmore. Meanwhile, assistant Mike Ekeler (linebackers) left for a co-coordinator job at Indiana while Marvin Sanders (secondary) resigned for personal reasons.

The reshaping came soon after. Pelini elevated running backs coach Tim Beck to call plays, promoted staff intern John Garrison to coach the offensive line and hired Rich Fisher — who had been a high school coach in Massachusetts — to lead the receivers. He also brought in Ross Els (linebackers) and Corey Raymond (secondary), who had been Group of Five assistants.

Fisher told The World-Herald this week his task was clear right away: Help figure out the offense.

“We started from scratch,” Fisher said. “We built that offense. Literally, we just wiped out everything that was going on previous. We tried to keep a little bit of familiarity with the kids yet change our core concepts of what we were doing.”

Other than Raymond — who left for LSU after 2011 — the new additions stayed with the Huskers for four years before Pelini was fired. Garrison helped build up the line in front of future All-America rusher Ameer Abdullah and was named a top-25 national recruiter by Rivals in 2014. Fisher guided a productive collection of pass catchers including Jamal Turner, Kenny Bell and Quincy Enunwa. Beck’s up-tempo spread offense helped him finish as a finalist for the Broyles Award as the country’s top assistant in 2012 and 2013 as NU averaged more than 33 points per game under his watch.

One priority for the new position coaches before their first season at Nebraska was to build relationships with the existing players. It’s a strange dynamic, Fisher said, because the head coach was the same. He did a lot of listening to the wideouts early on. Returning Huskers were excited too at the prospect of starting with a fresh slate as they fought for playing time.

Among the ideas that came from the freshly-hired coaches was using The Program, a form of intense training and leadership building run by former military personnel. In the eyes of the staff, it helped promote the team over selfish ambitions.

Fisher looks back on the four-year run fondly. NU went 37-12, won a division title and sported a strong grade-point average, with players generally staying out of trouble.

“I think we were really successful, if that’s what you’re grading success on,” Fisher said. “Obviously the results at the end of the day weren’t good enough. I think if you look at what we did when we were there compared to what has transpired since we left, the proof is they’re not winning that many games.”​

