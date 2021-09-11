Nebraska kicker Connor Culp isn't letting three missed field goals affect him

LINCOLN — Connor Culp dropped his bag and walked to a high table inside the Hawks Center surrounded by reporters. The Nebraska kicker wasn’t going to dodge any questions after the toughest day of his Husker career.

Culp officially missed all three field goals he tried Saturday. The first two — a 32-yarder in the first quarter and a 42-yarder in the second — both missed wide right. The third appeared to go through the uprights but was called no good by officials.

“You’re going to have bad days,” Culp said. “No one wants them. I want to make the kick more than anyone else in that stadium. Sometimes things just don’t go your way. Also, at the end of the day, it’s just a game.

“That’s my mindset on it. I’m going to keep my head high. Stuff like that happens. I’m not going to let that affect me again. What’s done has been done and I’m moving on.”

Culp, who recently turned 24, has more maturity than he did while weathering the ups and downs of being a starting kicker at LSU in 2017. He wasn’t in his own head Saturday, and all of his attempts felt good off his right foot.

“It’s how you handle days like today moving forward is what’s super important,” Culp said.