Nebraska kicker Connor Culp isn't letting three missed field goals affect him
Culp

Nebraska's Connor Culp reacts to missing his second field goal against Buffalo.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha World-Herald's Sam McKewon breaks down the Buffalo vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 28-3.

LINCOLN — Connor Culp dropped his bag and walked to a high table inside the Hawks Center surrounded by reporters. The Nebraska kicker wasn’t going to dodge any questions after the toughest day of his Husker career.

Culp officially missed all three field goals he tried Saturday. The first two — a 32-yarder in the first quarter and a 42-yarder in the second — both missed wide right. The third appeared to go through the uprights but was called no good by officials.

“You’re going to have bad days,” Culp said. “No one wants them. I want to make the kick more than anyone else in that stadium. Sometimes things just don’t go your way. Also, at the end of the day, it’s just a game.

“That’s my mindset on it. I’m going to keep my head high. Stuff like that happens. I’m not going to let that affect me again. What’s done has been done and I’m moving on.”

Culp, who recently turned 24, has more maturity than he did while weathering the ups and downs of being a starting kicker at LSU in 2017. He wasn’t in his own head Saturday, and all of his attempts felt good off his right foot.

“It’s how you handle days like today moving forward is what’s super important,” Culp said.

The misfires are more jarring considering Culp is coming off a Big Ten Kicker of the Year campaign in which he made 13 of 15 field goals and all 20 of his extra points. He is now 2 for 5 on field goals this fall and 12 for 14 in PATs.

Teammates and coaches offered words of encouragement during and after the game. It’s going to be okay, they said, and he genuinely believes it. That’s where he’s come furthest in his college career.

“Not sure what’s going on with Connor, but he’ll get it fixed,” NU coach Scott Frost said. “I don’t want it to turn into a mental thing for him. He’s too talented.”​

