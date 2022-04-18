Nebraska kicker Josh Jasek enters transfer portal

A reserve Nebraska kicker will play next season elsewhere.

One year after arriving from Iowa Western, Josh Jasek is entering the transfer portal. The Iowa City native did not appear in a game last fall, with now-departed Connor Culp and Chase Contreraz handling all of the Huskers' field goals and extra points.

A walk-on in Lincoln, Jasek has four years of eligibility remaining. He made 11 of 17 field goals and 41 of 44 PATs with IWCC in 2020.

Furman transfer kicker Timmy Bleekrode will get to campus next month as NU's offseason scholarship addition. Contreraz remains on the roster along with Brendan Franke and Gabe Heins. Touted freshman walk-on Charlie Weinrich out of Kansas is also set to join the competition for field goals, extra points and kickoffs.

