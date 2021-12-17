Nebraska lands commit from New Mexico State transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda

LINCOLN – Nebraska football continued its aggressive transfer portal work Friday afternoon by adding New Mexico State receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda to the roster. Garcia-Castaneda announced his decision on Twitter.
The 6-foot, 185-pounder had 36 catches for 587 yards and four touchdowns in 2021 for the Aggies, who postponed their 2020 season to spring 2021. Garcia-Castaneda had five catches in two games last spring. Because he started his career at Saddleback College in 2019, Garcia-Castaneda should have three years to play two seasons of football at NU.
COMMITTED! Let’s work 🌽🔴⚪️ #GBR @HuskerFBNation @daboot02 pic.twitter.com/ljR1Taw92j— Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (@isaiahrgc) December 17, 2021
His size and skillset fits the mold of a slot receiver, a position that has typically had great success in the offense of new coordinator Mark Whipple. The Huskers lost their starting slot, Samori Toure, to graduation, so Garcia-Castaneda will likely compete against Alante Brown, Will Nixon and Brody Belt for playing time at the position.
Garcia-Castaneda becomes the fifth scholarship transfer to join the Huskers, following Northern Colorado offensive tackle Kevin Williams, Furman kicker Timmy Bleekrode, Montana punter Brian Buschimi and Arizona State defensive back Tommi Hill. While NU is over the 85-man scholarship at the moment, the Big Ten allows league teams to be three over until the start of training camp next summer.
